'Where He Stay Madam': Cyberabad Police’s Vague Reply After Activist Alleges Man Got 38 Stitches In Knife Attack By Estranged Wife, Deleted Later |

Cyberabad (Telangana): A social media post by activist and journalist Deepika Bhardwaj has stirred outrage online after she claimed that a man from Delhi was brutally attacked by his estranged wife in Telangana’s Cyberabad, sustaining 38 stitches from deep knife wounds. The post also alleged police inaction, with the Cyberabad Police’s vague online response, “Where he stay madam”. The response was deleted later.

Trigger Warning: Visuals can be disturbing. Viewers' discretion advised.

Activist Deepika Bhardwaj's post |

Details Of The Horrifying Incident

According to Bhardwaj’s detailed posts on X (formerly Twitter), the victim had gone to meet his son at his wife’s residence in Cyberabad as per visitation rights granted by a court. During the visit, his estranged wife allegedly attacked him with a knife, inflicting multiple severe injuries. “His only mistake was to go & meet his son as per permission granted by Court. His wife attacked him with knife & cut his hand open,” Bhardwaj wrote, sharing graphic visuals of the man’s wounds.

The activist claimed that despite the grievous nature of the attack, the police had registered the case under ‘simple hurt’ and no action had been taken against the accused woman. “Estranged wife almost tried to kill husband when he went to meet his son as per court orders. But @cyberabadpolice registers this as just ‘simple hurt’ though he got 38 stitches. No action taken at all. Mokila PS matter,” Bhardwaj wrote, tagging the Telangana Police, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the DGP.

I post such a disturbing image of a husband whose hand has been slit wide open by his wife and all that @cyberabadpolice bothered to ask me is - where he stay madam



They would have arrested a husband by now if he had done something like that to his wife



EQUALITY 🤡 https://t.co/0AkhoqYXhy — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 31, 2025

Cyberabad police's response |

Cyberabad Police's Vague Reply

What drew wider public attention was the Cyberabad Police’s official response to her post, which simply read, “Where he stay madam.” The response was deleted later by the cops.

Bhardwaj quickly replied, clarifying, “He’s from Delhi. He went to his wife’s home to meet his son when he was attacked by her. He had visitation rights from court. It is so bad that you have taken no action against the wife and instead threatening this man and telling him his case is false.” She also stated that she had shared the full case details with the police through direct messages.

He's from Delhi. He went to his wife's home to meet his son when he was attacked by her. He had visitation rights from court. It is so bad that you have taken no action against the wife and instead threatening this man and telling him his case is false. — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) October 31, 2025

As of now, there has been no official confirmation of any arrests or legal action in the matter. The victim’s current health condition also remains unverified. The post has since gone viral, sparking debate about gender bias and police apathy in domestic violence cases.