Nepal Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel Chased & Brutally Thrashed By Mob On Street Amid Violent Protests - VIDEO Surfaces

Nepal Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel Chased & Brutally Thrashed By Mob | X

Kathmandu, September 09: The political crisis in Nepal has deepened on Tuesday as Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned from his position due to the massive "Gen-Z" protests which shook the nation. Violent demonstrations were held across the country, including Kathmandu and several other cities. The protests led to arson, vandalism and clashes on the streets. Many visuals have surfaced on social media showing violence. A video has also hit the internet in which the protesters are seen chasing Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel and beating him with kicks and punches.

About The Incident

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and the video shows that a massive crowd is chasing the finance minister in the narrow streets. It also shows that the mob is beating Paudel with kicks and punches. Paudel is seen running for his life, however, a person coming from the other direction can be seen kicking him due to which Paudel falls to the ground. The mob then catches him and thrashes him in the middle of the street amid massive protests.

There is another video which shows Paudel being manhandled and dragged along the streets by the protesters who caught him after a long chase. It shows that the mob has stripped him naked and dragging him along the street only in his underwear. However, FPJ does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Protest Details

The protests began on Monday after the government issued order banning 26 social media platforms such as Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube. The government reversed its decision owing to the violent protests, however, the anger had already spread. What started as a nationwide movement against corruption, nepotism and political mismanagement.

PM Oli's Residence Set On Fire

Amid the rising tension in the country, the protesters set fire to the residence of PM Oli in Bhaktapur, they also burnt the official residence of President Ram Chandra Paudel. Even the Parliament building was set on fire. The visuals show cars and trucks burning in the middle of the streets, filling the capital with black smoke.

There are also reports that PM Oli has fled the country. There are videos circulating on social media claiming that he fled the country in a helicopter. However, there is no official confirmation yet in connection with the update.