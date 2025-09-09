India Issues Advisory Amid Gen Z Protests In Nepal Over Social Media Ban; MEA Urges 'Caution' After Death Toll Rises To 19 | ANI

New Delhi: The Government of India on Tuesday, September 9, issued an advisory for Indian nationals residing in Nepal, following widespread violence triggered by the youth-led Gen Z protests that has reportedly left at least 19 dead and hundreds injured, so far.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged Indian citizens to exercise caution and strictly follow all guidelines and restrictions imposed by local authorities in Nepal.

Have a look at MEA's official statement here:

In an official statement, the MEA said, "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured."

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will excercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the statement added.

Why is Nepal Protesting?

The current unrest in Nepal comes after the government’s decision to block access to 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube and X. The move, announced by the KP Sharma Oli-led government, drew sharp criticism from citizens, particularly among the Gen Z population, who have taken to the streets in large numbers.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology had issued a directive requiring platforms to register locally, appoint compliance officers, and set up grievance redressal mechanisms within seven days. While platforms like TikTok and Viber complied, others remained inaccessible, prompting the ban to be enforced.

What Do Protesters Want?

Protesters have described the government’s action as an attack on free speech and digital access, calling it a reflection of growing anger over broader issues such as unemployment and corruption. Demonstrations rose in numbers, with clashes reported between the protestors and police.

In response, the government deployed the Nepali Army to secure sensitive zones, including the areas surrounding the parliament complex in New Baneshwor. Curfews have also been imposed in place across Kathmandu and several other cities.