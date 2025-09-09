 India Issues Advisory Amid Gen Z Protests In Nepal Over Social Media Ban; MEA Urges 'Caution' After Death Toll Rises To 19
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaIndia Issues Advisory Amid Gen Z Protests In Nepal Over Social Media Ban; MEA Urges 'Caution' After Death Toll Rises To 19

India Issues Advisory Amid Gen Z Protests In Nepal Over Social Media Ban; MEA Urges 'Caution' After Death Toll Rises To 19

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged Indian citizens to exercise caution and strictly follow all guidelines and restrictions imposed by local authorities in Nepal.

Aditi SuryavanshiUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 11:42 AM IST
article-image
India Issues Advisory Amid Gen Z Protests In Nepal Over Social Media Ban; MEA Urges 'Caution' After Death Toll Rises To 19 | ANI

New Delhi: The Government of India on Tuesday, September 9, issued an advisory for Indian nationals residing in Nepal, following widespread violence triggered by the youth-led Gen Z protests that has reportedly left at least 19 dead and hundreds injured, so far.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) urged Indian citizens to exercise caution and strictly follow all guidelines and restrictions imposed by local authorities in Nepal.

Have a look at MEA's official statement here:

In an official statement, the MEA said, "We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured."

FPJ Shorts
'Hope Being 61 Still Makes You Eligible For Criticism:' Gauahar Khan SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For Dragging Tanya Mittal's Mother Into Fight
'Hope Being 61 Still Makes You Eligible For Criticism:' Gauahar Khan SLAMS Kunickaa Sadanand For Dragging Tanya Mittal's Mother Into Fight
Sundaram Home Finance Forays Into Karnataka Market, Aiming To Make ₹60 Crore Disbursements During First Year Of Operations
Sundaram Home Finance Forays Into Karnataka Market, Aiming To Make ₹60 Crore Disbursements During First Year Of Operations
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹6500 Crore For 'New Nagpur' Project; Aims To Transform Region Into India's Next Global Financial Hub
Maharashtra Cabinet Approves ₹6500 Crore For 'New Nagpur' Project; Aims To Transform Region Into India's Next Global Financial Hub
India’s Stock Market Stays Strong Despite US Tariffs, Know - How The Middle Class Is Powering Dalal Street?
India’s Stock Market Stays Strong Despite US Tariffs, Know - How The Middle Class Is Powering Dalal Street?

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will excercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the statement added.

Why is Nepal Protesting?

The current unrest in Nepal comes after the government’s decision to block access to 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube and X. The move, announced by the KP Sharma Oli-led government, drew sharp criticism from citizens, particularly among the Gen Z population, who have taken to the streets in large numbers.

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology had issued a directive requiring platforms to register locally, appoint compliance officers, and set up grievance redressal mechanisms within seven days. While platforms like TikTok and Viber complied, others remained inaccessible, prompting the ban to be enforced.

What Do Protesters Want?

Protesters have described the government’s action as an attack on free speech and digital access, calling it a reflection of growing anger over broader issues such as unemployment and corruption. Demonstrations rose in numbers, with clashes reported between the protestors and police.

In response, the government deployed the Nepali Army to secure sensitive zones, including the areas surrounding the parliament complex in New Baneshwor. Curfews have also been imposed in place across Kathmandu and several other cities.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

SHOCKING Video: Woman's Body Carried On Bike To Cremation Ground In Kausambi; Akhilesh Yadav Slams...

SHOCKING Video: Woman's Body Carried On Bike To Cremation Ground In Kausambi; Akhilesh Yadav Slams...

Google Introduces AI Mode in Hindi: How To Use

Google Introduces AI Mode in Hindi: How To Use

India Issues Advisory Amid Gen Z Protests In Nepal Over Social Media Ban; MEA Urges 'Caution' After...

India Issues Advisory Amid Gen Z Protests In Nepal Over Social Media Ban; MEA Urges 'Caution' After...

Railways To Add 2 Sleeper Coaches To LTT–Secunderabad Duronto Express On Permanent Basis

Railways To Add 2 Sleeper Coaches To LTT–Secunderabad Duronto Express On Permanent Basis

Horrific! Elderly Man Flees After Molesting 11-Year-Old Girl At Flour Mill In UP's Saharanpur; POCSO...

Horrific! Elderly Man Flees After Molesting 11-Year-Old Girl At Flour Mill In UP's Saharanpur; POCSO...