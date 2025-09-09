Nepal Unrest: Indian Embassy Issues Helpline Numbers For Indians Amid Online 'Gen Z' Protest

Visuals during 'Gen Z' protest in Nepal | PTI

Kathmandu: The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Tuesday issued helpline numbers for Indians living in Nepal as the Himalayan country witnessed a massive 'Gen Z' protest over alleged corruption and a ban on social media platforms. Indian nationals can call on +977 – 980 860 2881 and +977 – 981 032 6134 for any assistance from the embassy officials.

"All Indian nationals in Nepal are hereby requested to note the following telephone numbers from the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, for contact, in case they are facing any emergency situation or require assistance: 1. +977 – 980 860 2881 2. +977 – 981 032 6134," the embassy said in an X post.

Earlier in the day, KP Sharma Oli resigned as Nepal Prime Minister amid ongoing 'Gen Z' protest. President Ram Chandra Poudel accepted Oli's resignation.

India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Nepal. The ministry advised Indian nationals to defer travel to Nepal in view of the prevailing situation.

"Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution," it said.

It also advised Indian nationals to follow local safety advisories from the Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

Indian Airlines cancelled several flights to Kathmandu amid the protest in Nepal. Air India on Tuesday cancelled four flights between Delhi and Kathmandu. Notably, Air India operates six flights a day between Delhi and Kathmandu.

IndiGo and Nepal Airlines also cancelled their flights from Delhi to Kathmandu on Tuesday.

Nepal was plunged into chaos after the 'Gen z' protest erupted on Monday. Over 20 people have been killed and around 300 injured have been injured in violent clashes with police.