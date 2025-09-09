 Nepal Gen Z Protest Day 2: Videos Show Agitators Setting President Ram Chandra Poudel & PM KP Oli's Houses On Fire
Nepal Gen Z Protest Day 2: Videos Show Agitators Setting President Ram Chandra Poudel & PM KP Oli's Houses On Fire

Nepal Gen Z Protest Day 2: Videos Show Agitators Setting President Ram Chandra Poudel & PM KP Oli's Houses On Fire

The 'Gen Z' protest against the Nepal Government intensified on Tuesday. Protesters set the private houses of Nepal President Ram Chandra Poudel and Prime Minister KP Oli on fire.

Sumit Sharma
Updated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 01:59 PM IST
article-image
Nepal Gen Z Protest Day 2: Videos Show Agitators Setting President Ram Chandra Poudel & PM KP Oli's Houses On Fire (Screengrab) | X

Kathmandu: The 'Gen Z' protest against the Nepal Government continued on the second day. The protesters are demanding Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation. They also vandalised and set the private residences of President Ram Chandra Poudel, Oli and other ministers on fire.

The protesters, under the banner of Gen Z, shouted slogans such as "KP Chor, Desh Chhod" (KP thief, leave the country) and "Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders" in multiple parts of the capital.

Protesters Set KP Oli's Fire On Fire:

The agitators torched the residence of Oli at Balkot in Bhaktapur. Notably, the Nepal PM is currently at his official residence at Balwatar. Protesters also torched the residence of former home minister Ramesh Lekhak at Naikap in Kathmandu.

Nepal Gen Z Protest Day 2: Videos Show Agitators Setting President Ram Chandra Poudel & PM KP Oli's Houses On Fire
Nepal Gen Z Protest Day 2: Videos Show Agitators Setting President Ram Chandra Poudel & PM KP Oli's Houses On Fire
Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over Discretionary Spending: Naukri Research Report
Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over Discretionary Spending: Naukri Research Report
Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over Practical Exam Denial
Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over Practical Exam Denial
Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At 117.60 Meters; Nearby Villages On Alert
Palghar News: Dhamni Dam Reaches Maximum Capacity Due To Heavy Rainfall, Current Water Level At 117.60 Meters; Nearby Villages On Alert

Agitators Set Nepal President's House ON Fire:

Notably, Lekhak resigned from the post on Monday following the death of 19 people allegedly in police firing. Over 300 people have been injured so far in the violent protests over the ban of social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X. However, the government lifted the ban after the massive protest.

Former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal's House Set On Fire:

Notably, fresh protests erupted on Tuesday. Demonstrations took place Kalanki, Kalimati, Tahachal, and Baneshwor in Kathmandu, as well as Chyasal, Chapagau, and Thecho areas of Lalitpur district, reported PTI.

As per eyewitnesses, in Kalanki, demonstrators burnt tyres to block roads from the early hours of the morning. Protesters also pelted stones at the residence of Communication Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung in Lalitpur's Sunakothi.

The protesters vandalised the residence of former prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' at Khumaltar in Lalitpur.

Nepal Minister's House Torched:

The Gen Z group, which has been campaigning against corruption for some time, has used social media platforms like Reddit and Instagram allegeing extravagant lifestyles of the children of ministers and other influential figures. They have posted videos and images, questioning the sources of wealth that fund such opulence, purportedly derived from corrupt practices. The group said that the ban on social media sites was an attempt to suppress freedom of speech, reported PTI.

The Nepalese government had ordered the ban of 26 social media sites, including Facebook and 'X', over their failure to register with the government.

Oli Called For All-Party Meeting:

Oli has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday evening following intensifying nationwide Gen-Z-led protests against the alleged corruption in the country.

"I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation," the Nepal Prime Minister said in an appeal.

Oli Likely To Leave The Country:

The Nepal PM is likely to leave the country for Dubai amid the ongoing agitation, reported India Today, citing sources. Himalayan Airlines is reportedly kept on standby. The sources told the media house that Oli is expected to travel to Dubai for medical treatment.

MEA's Statement On Nepal Protests:

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs advised Indian nationals in Nepal to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the authorities in the neighbouring country.

The ministry also condoled the lives lost in the Nepal protests.

"We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured," the MEA said in a statement.

"As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal. Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities," the statement read.

