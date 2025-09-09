MEA Issues Advisory To Indian Nationals In Nepal, Asks To Avoid Going Onto Streets

Plane crash in Pokhara (Picture/Twitter) |

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued an travel advisory for Indian citizens as Nepal witnesses one of its deadliest uprisings in recent times, culminating in the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday.

The MEA has urged Indian nationals to defer all travel to the violence-stricken Himalayan nation until the situation stabilises. For those already in Nepal, the government has advised them to "shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution."

"They are also advised to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu," the advisory stated.

The ministry has provided emergency helpline numbers for the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu: +977-980 860 2881 and +977-981 032 6134. WhatsApp calls can also be made to these numbers.

PM Oli Steps Down

Prime Minister Oli's resignation came after intensifying 'Gen Z' protests saw demonstrators storm his office, shouting anti-government slogans. President Ram Chandra Poudel has accepted the resignation.

The protests escalated dramatically when demonstrators torched Oli's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. The army has reportedly been deployed to control the deteriorating situation.

Following news of the resignation, protesters expressed jubilation. "It is very good for our country that Nepal Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli has resigned. Now the youth will stand and give its contribution in developing the nation," one demonstrator told news agency ANI.