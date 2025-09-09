Nepal PM KP Oli Likely To Flee To THIS Country As Fresh 'Gen Z' Protest Erupts After Govt Removes Ban On Social Media Platforms: Report

Nepal PM KP Oli (File Image) | PTI

Kathmandu: Amid the ongoing 'Gen Z' protest in Nepal, the country's Prime Minister KP Oli is likely to leave for the Dubai in the United arab Emirates (UAE) reported India Today, citing sources. The protest erupted on Monday over the controversial ban on social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube, and X. However, the government lifted the ban after the massive protest, resulting in the death of 19 people.

Notably, fresh protests erupted on Tuesday. The sources told the media house that Oli is expected to travel to Dubai for medical treatment. Himalaya Airlines has reportedly asked to be on standby. Meanwhile, the Nepalese Prime Minister has called an emergency meeting at 6 pm on Tuesday to hold a discussion on the ongoing crisis in the country.

"I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation," Oli said in a letter as reported by India Today.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Government of Nepal lifted the ban on social media after 19 protestors were killed in the 'Gen Z' protest. Protesters took to the streets demanding measures to curb corruption and end the ban.

An emergency cabinet meeting held on Monday evening decided to end the ban, which had started from September 4, with the government alleging that social media companies were non-compliant with the registration requirements in Nepal.

Oli issued a statement late on Monday evening after the killing spree, announcing that the social media ban had been lifted. In the statement, Oli rather blamed "infiltrating" groups behind Monday's violence rather than taking responsibility for the incident.

"The Prime Minister will not resign now," Prithivi Subba Gurung, the Minister for Communication, Information and Technology, who is also the government spokesperson, confirmed.

Notably, the protest under the banner of Gen-Z Nepal saw a spree of shooting by the security forces as the agitators tried to break into the parliament.