Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam Arrives In Mumbai For Eight-Day India Visit

Mumbai: Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam reached Mumbai on Tuesday at the start of his eight-day visit to India.
Ramgoolam landed at Mumbai airport in the morning by a commercial flight from Port Louis, an official said.
The Mauritius PM will leave for Varanasi by a special flight on Wednesday afternoon after attending a business event at a luxury hotel in Mumbai in the morning, he added.
Ramgoolam is on an eight-day visit to India to explore ways to further shore up bilateral ties in several key areas such as defence, trade and investment.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)