Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam Arrives In Mumbai For Eight-Day India Visit

Mumbai: Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam reached Mumbai on Tuesday at the start of his eight-day visit to India.

Ramgoolam landed at Mumbai airport in the morning by a commercial flight from Port Louis, an official said.

The Mauritius PM will leave for Varanasi by a special flight on Wednesday afternoon after attending a business event at a luxury hotel in Mumbai in the morning, he added.

PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam @Ramgoolam_Dr of Mauritius has arrived in India on a State Visit.



Ramgoolam is on an eight-day visit to India to explore ways to further shore up bilateral ties in several key areas such as defence, trade and investment.

