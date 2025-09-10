'Modi Jaisa Sarkar...': BJP Targets Congress For 'Projecting' Rahul Gandhi As 'Gen Z S#X Symbol' After Video Of Nepal's Protesters Praising Indian PM Surfaces

Rahul Gandhi riding a bike during the 'voter adhikaar yatra' in Bihar (File Image) | X

New Delhi: A video of Nepali protesters praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the ongoing Gen Z agitation in the Himalayan country surfaced online. In the video, the protester could be heard telling a journalist of Time Now Navbharat that if Nepal had a Modi-like government, then it would have among the most developed nations of the world.

Sharing the video on his official X handle, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya targeted the Congress and its MP Rahul Gandhi. Malviya said that the Congress was spending "an obscene amount of money" on Rahul Gandhi to project him as a "Gen Z s#x symbol".

Here Is The Video:

Congress spends obscene amounts of money projecting Rahul Gandhi as a Gen Z “sex symbol” — with silly reels of him flaunting his abs, riding bikes, doing push-ups, or diving around.



But the reality is stark: Gen Z in Nepal, like in India, aspires for a leader like PM Modi,… pic.twitter.com/yIrS0n4ANW — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 10, 2025

"Congress spends obscene amounts of money projecting Rahul Gandhi as a Gen Z “sex symbol” — with silly reels of him flaunting his abs, riding bikes, doing push-ups, or diving around," the BJP leader said.

He further stated that Gen Z in Nepal and India like a leader like PM Modi. "But the reality is stark: Gen Z in Nepal, like in India, aspires for a leader like PM Modi, someone with vision, conviction, and the ability to deliver," Malviya stated.

"Rahul Gandhi’s all-brawn, no-brain theatrics may work as Instagram gimmicks, but they fail miserably when it comes to inspiring the young and aspirational," he added.

In the video, the protester could also be heard saying that if Balendra Shah become comes to the power, he will bring a change. "We need Balen, that's it," a group of protesters told the journalist.

Shah is a politician and rapper, who is serving as the 15th mayor of Kathmandu since 2022 . He is the first independent candidate to be elected as the mayor of Kathmandu.

On Monday, an agitation termed as 'Gen Z' protest erupted in Nepal over the ban on social media platforms and corruption. Over 20 people were killed, while ore than 300 were injured in violent clashes with police.

The ban was lifted on Monday night. however, the protest continued. On Tuesday, as the agitation intensified KP Sharma Oli resigned as the Nepal PM. Protesters also vandalised and torched houses of Oli, President Ram Chandra Poudel and other ministers.