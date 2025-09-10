VIDEO: Women Throw Slippers, Crush Effigy Of Aniruddhacharya In Varanasi Over His '25 Saal Ki Ladki 4 Jagah Moonh Maarti Hai' Remark | X/@JaintKumarSing3

Varanasi: Protests erupted in Varanasi on Tuesday, September 9, as nearly 200 women took to the streets against controversial religious preacher Aniruddhacharya.

The demonstration, led by the Shankar Sena Mahila Wing, saw women throwing slippers at the preacher’s effigy, demanding his arrest for comments perceived as misogynistic and promoting child marriage.

Angry protesters marched for nearly a kilometre from Karauli Ashram carrying the effigy, shouting slogans like “Aniruddhacharya apologise” and calling him “anti-women”. Tensions escalated at Deendayal Sankul Gate when police stopped the group. In defiance, the women threw the effigy to the ground, kicked it, and attempted to set it on fire. Police intervened, leading to a scuffle during which officers were seen folding their hands in a bid to calm the crowd.

Here are some visuals from the scene:

Protest Over Remarks on Live-in Relationships and Girls’ ‘Purity’

The outrage stems from a viral video in which Aniruddhacharya is heard suggesting that girls aged 25 have been in multiple relationships and that they should be married off by age 14.

“A 25-year-old girl has already been in four different sexual relationships,” he said in response to a devotee’s question during a religious discourse. He further claimed that such girls lose their youth and are “fully grown up” by that age.

Have a look at the viral clip here:

Aniruddhacharya said that - If you marry a 25 year old girl, most likely she already has a past and such a marriage won’t last. pic.twitter.com/lEG0Wd1teU — ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) July 19, 2025

In another viral clip, the preacher remarks, “Today people live in live-in with 10 girls or 10 boys. Someone who has lived with 10, how will they live with one?” He questioned the character and marriage suitability of individuals with past relationships, prompting sharp criticism from women’s rights groups and public figures.

Aniruddhacharya Issues Apology

Following backlash, Aniruddhacharya released an apology video, claiming his words were misunderstood. “If any sister or daughter’s heart is hurt by listening to my incomplete talk, then please forgive me,” he said. He insisted his comments were only about “some girls” and that his intent was not to insult women.

UP Women’s Commission Chairperson Babita Chauhan condemned his remarks, saying, “Either he does not have intelligence or he is unable to handle fame at a young age. I strongly oppose the comment.”

The protesters in Varanasi warned that if immediate legal action is not taken, larger protests will follow.