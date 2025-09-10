ED Crackdown On Karnataka Congress MLAs Uncovers Gold, Silver & Lavish Assets

Enforcement Directorate | File Photo

Bengaluru: Two Karnataka Congress MLAs are in deep trouble over the Enforcement Directorate raid that has been continued for the last few days.

While the ED, which has the custody of Chitradurga MLA Veerendra alias Puppy, has confiscated over 21 kg of gold during the continued raid, Karawar MLA Sathish Sail, who was raided earlier, was arrested on Tuesday night.

The ED had arrested Veerendra under PMLA for facilitating illegal online betting through several betting Apps and got his custody for further investigation, During the second round of raids on six places, the ED officials have confiscated 21.4 kg gold, 10 kg gold covered silver and over 1.5 kg gold jewellery. Besides, the ED has also confiscated luxury cars being used by Veerendra, which were purchased in others' names.

The ED officials say that the total value of confiscated property exceeded over Rs 100 crore. Besides, ED has also unearthed Veerendra, his family members and associates spending crores of rupees for their foreign trips. The money was paid through mule accounts, to which the online betting money was being transferred.

On Tuesday, the ED had issued notice to Sathish Sail, whose house was raided on August 14. After interrogating him till evening, the ED took him to custody and produced him before the magistrate, who gave Sail to one day ED custody.

Last October, the Special Court for people's representatives had convicted Sathish Sail in illegal export of iron ore from Belikeri port, Karawar. Around 1.25 lakh Metric Ton of iron ore was confiscated at the Lokayukta, which was dumped in Belikeri port. Sathish Sail and others had clandestinely exported the confiscated iron ore worth over Rs 86.78 crore.

After Sail got a stay for his conviction by appealing in the High Court, the ED had raided Sail's house in Karawar, offices in Goa, Mumbai and Delhi. During the raid, the ED had confiscated 6.75 kgt gold from his bank locker and Rs 1.68 crore unaccounted cash.

On Tuesday, after detailed verifications of papers in the companies owned by Sail, which included Ashapra Minechem Limited, Sri Lal Mahal limited, Swastik Steels Private limited and other offices, the ED has arrested him.