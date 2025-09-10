 Rajasthan Congress Creates Ruckus Over Alleged Secret Cameras In Vidhansabha - VIDEO
Manish GodhaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 07:51 PM IST
Jaipur: The opposition Congress created a ruckus over the alleged secret cameras installed in the Rajasthan Vidhansabha on Wednesday. The party MLAs came in the house wearing caps with the slogan 'Jagga Jasoos' and alleged spying on them through these cameras, calling it a violation of Article 21 of the Constitution.

“Entire proceeding is on record when the house is in session, but during adjournment our informal conversation is being recorded through these secret cameras, " alleged Julie in the house, and asked, "Who has access to these cameras?"Congress MLAs staged protests outside and in the House and even boycotted the speech of CM Bhajan Lal Sharma over the issue.

Refuting the allegations of the opposition, the Speaker of the House, Vasudev Devnani, said that under the One Nation One Application, various equipments in the House have been technically upgraded, but cameras installed here do not record audio, so there is no violation of anyone's privacy.

While CM Bhajan Lal Sharma said that in spite of expressing concern over the plight of flood affected people, the opposition is raising issues that have hardly any concern with the public. Such issues are being raised to gain cheap publicity, said CM.

