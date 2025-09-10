iPhone 17 Series Prices In India Compared To US, Hong Kong, Japan & Vietnam: Here's How Much More You Are Paying

iPhone 17 Pro | Apple

Apple unveiled the nex-gen iPhone 17 range at its dedicated event in Cupertino, California. Soon after, the prices and availability details were announced for all countries. In India, Apple fans were surprised to see an increase in prices, particularly on the Pro models. In comparison, pricing in the US, Hong Kong, Japan, and Vietnam continue to be lower than that of India. Fans were especially surprised given that Apple had ramped up manufacturing in India, and this - users hoped - would have reduced the cost of the iPhones.

Unfortunately the opposite has happened. To give you an understanding of how high the pricing in India is, here's a lowdown on pricing in different countries.

iPhone 17 range pricing in different countries | FPJ

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 17 Pro (256 GB) has set a record high in India at Rs. 1,34,900, significantly outpacing other major markets despite local manufacturing. In comparison, the device is priced at Rs. 96,900 in the US, Rs. 1,06,400 in Hong Kong, Rs. 1,07,600 in Japan, and Rs. 1,17,000 in Vietnam, revealing a striking 39 percent premium over the US, 27 percent over Hong Kong, 25 percent over Japan, and 15 percent over Vietnam.

This price disparity raises questions about the benefits of local assembly, which began in India to reduce costs and tariffs. However, industry experts attribute the hike to multiple factors. The Indian rupee’s 5% depreciation against the US dollar in 2024 has escalated the cost of imported components, which account for 85-90% of the iPhone’s production, according to Techarc analyst Faisal Kawoosa. Despite assembly in India, these critical inputs—sourced globally—remain subject to currency fluctuations. Additionally, India imposes a 20% customs duty on imported tech goods, supplemented by state-level taxes and GST, further inflating the retail price.

Contrastingly, markets like the US and Hong Kong benefit from stronger currencies and lower tax structures, while Vietnam leverages proximity to Chinese supply chains with fewer import barriers. Apple’s recent expansion, with new stores opening in Bangalore and Pune this week, underscores its focus on experiential retail, possibly justifying the premium through enhanced customer engagement.

All of the iPhone 17 models will be up for pre-order on September 12 and will go on sale on September 19.