iOS 26 Rollout Timeline Released For Older iPhone Models: Eligible Device List, How To Upgrade

iOS 26 is finally going to be released for older models of iPhone. Announced at the WorldWide Developer Conference earlier this year, iOS 26 has been in beta for a few months. Apple has finally announced that the new update will all its new features will be rolled out for older eligible iPhone models, starting September 15. It will be a free over-the-air update.

Here's a list of iPhone models that will get the iOS 26 update:

- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air

- iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16e

- iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max

- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

- iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max

- iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

- iPhone SE (2nd generation and later)

How to update to iOS 26?

If your iPhone is part of the eligible model list, then you are entitled to receive an update. Starting September 15, Apple will roll out iOS 26 over-the-air for all older eligible iPhones. Your phone should get a notification as soon as the update drops on your device. It may take a while for older devices to get the update. Apple may also roll out the update in batches, based on region and country. So it may even take a few days before iOS 26 arrives on your device.

Keep checking for the update by going to Settings > Software Update.

Things to do before you update

Because it is a significant incremental update, there are a few things you must do before you hit the install button. Ensure that all of your data is backed up, either on a hard drive or on iCloud. Furthermore, make sure that your battery is upwards of 80 percent, to prevent any hiccups during update. It may take a while for the update to get installed on the phone, so make sure you do it at a time, when you aren't expecting calls or messages.

iOS 26 key features

iOS 26 brings a fresh overhaul to the iPhone experience with its stunning Liquid Glass design, featuring translucent, rounded UI elements like pill-shaped toggles and frosted app icons for a more dynamic and intuitive interface. Apple Intelligence shines through enhanced AI tools, including live translation for calls and messages, Genmoji for creating custom emojis by merging existing ones, and on-device writing suggestions for smarter productivity.

Communication gets a boost in Messages with customizable backgrounds, polls, and improved group chats, while the Phone app introduces Call Screening and Hold Assist to filter spam and handle waits effortlessly. Other highlights include Spatial Scenes to add 3D depth to photos, Adaptive Power for better battery optimization, and CarPlay upgrades like Smart Display Zoom and motion-aware audio pausing.