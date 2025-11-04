 Upcoming Smartphones In November 2025: OnePlus 15, Oppo Find X9 Series, Realme GT 8 Pro, Lava Agni 4, & More Launching This Month
From OnePlus 15 to the Lava Agni 4, here's a comprehensive roundup of the key smartphones debuting in India this month.

Tasneem Kanchwala
Updated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 05:01 PM IST
As the festive season winds down, India's smartphone market is heating up with a powerhouse lineup of launches throughout November. From premium flagships boasting Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processors to budget-friendly options with massive batteries, brands like Oppo, OnePlus, iQoo, Realme, and Lavaare set to launch new smartphones in the Indian market across segments.

Here's a comprehensive roundup of the key smartphones debuting in India this month.

Oppo Find X9, Find X9 Pro

Oppo has already started to tease the arrival of the Find X9 series, with launch slated as soon. Following its China rollout, the phones are expected to hit shelves in India in November. The premium variant, Oppo Find X9 Pro, packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset into a sleek 6.78-inch AMOLED frame, and up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

OnePlus 15

With India launch set for November 13, the OnePlus 15 brings the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 to life on a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits peak brightness. It is reported to feature a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup pairs with a massive 7,300mAh battery supporting 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. With up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, expect it to retail between Rs 60,000–70,000.

iQoo 15

The iQoo 15 is all set to launch in India on November 26. The phone is reported to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Adreno 840 GPU, and a dedicated Q3 gaming chip. The 6.85-inch 2K AMOLED screen is said to offer a 144Hz refresh and 130Hz touch sampling, backed by a 7,000mAh battery and 100W fast charging. Running OriginOS 6 on Android 16, it's tipped to start just above Rs. 54,999.

Lava Agni 4

Lava's Agni 4 is confirmed to launch in India on November 20. The phone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 (4nm) processor and a 6.78-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. It is expected to feature dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, over 7,000mAh battery, and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone is said to be priced around Rs. 25,000.

Realme GT 8 Pro

Confirmed to be arriving in India in November, the Realme GT 8 Pro is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. There is rumoured to be a 7,000mAh battery with 120W charging, plus up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.1 storage.

Vivo X300 Pro

Rumoured for a late November launch, the Vivo X300 Pro is poised to make waves with its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a stunning 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 1-inch main sensor enhanced by Zeiss optics, while up to 16GB RAM ensures seamless multitasking. Pricing remains under wraps.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite

Also debuting in November, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite offers a Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset in a compact form with the brand's signature Glyph interface. Details are sparse, but Nothing is likely to start teasing the device soon.

