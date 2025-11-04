 Oppo Reno 15, Reno 15 Pro, Reno 15 Mini May Launch In India In Last Week Of December
Oppo Reno 15 series sales is slated to kick off in early January 2026, likely in the first or second week. This timeline follows closely on the heels of Oppo's Find X9 and X9 Pro launches this month.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
The highly anticipated Oppo Reno 15 series is tipped to launch in India in the last week of December, according to exclusive insights from 91mobiles. The lineup is reported to comprise the base Reno 15, premium Reno 15 Pro, and a new compact Reno 15 Mini.

The report suggests that sales for all three models are slated to kick off in early January 2026, likely in the first or second week. This timeline follows closely on the heels of Oppo's Find X9 and X9 Pro launches this month.

Oppo Reno 15 Mini specifications (expected)

Oppo Reno 15 Mini marks the series' first foray into compact form factors, catering to users who prefer portability without compromising on performance. It is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch flat AMOLED display.

Oppo Reno 15 specifications (expected)

The standard Reno 15 is rumoured to step up with a larger 6.59-inch flat OLED display boasting 1.5K resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. Reports suggest that the phone may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series chipset, paired with a massive 6,000mAh battery. On the imaging front, it sports a versatile triple rear camera setup - a 50-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel telephoto lens for zoomed shots, and 50-megapixel ultra-wide for expansive captures.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro specifications (expected)

For those seeking flagship-level photography, the Reno 15 Pro elevates the game with the same Dimensity 8000 series processor but amps up the optics with a groundbreaking 200-megapixel main camera. The rear module further includes a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens for superior zoom and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, making it a photographer's delight.

The Oppo Reno 15 series is expected to maintain the company's competitive edge in the Rs. 30,000–50,000 range. Oppo has not issued an official confirmation, but teasers could drop soon after the launch of the Find X9 series.

