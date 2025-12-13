 IT Services Major Wipro Announces Strategic Partnership With Microsoft, Aimed At Propelling AI Adoption
IT Services Major Wipro Announces Strategic Partnership With Microsoft, Aimed At Propelling AI Adoption

IT services major Wipro announced a strategic partnership with technology giant Microsoft and the launch of Microsoft Innovation Hub at its Partner Labs in Bengaluru, aimed at helping enterprises accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across sectors. The alliance combines Wipro's consulting-led, engineering-focused capabilities with Microsoft's cloud and AI stack.

Saturday, December 13, 2025
New Delhi: IT services major Wipro on Friday announced a strategic partnership with technology giant Microsoft and the launch of Microsoft Innovation Hub at its Partner Labs in Bengaluru, aimed at helping enterprises accelerate adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions across sectors.Wipro said the three-year collaboration seeks to help enterprises transform into frontier firms - early leaders in AI adoption that are redefining work and unlocking value by embedding AI into core operations.

The alliance combines Wipro's consulting-led, engineering-focused capabilities with Microsoft's cloud and AI stack, including Azure, Microsoft 365 Copilot, GitHub Copilot and Azure AI Foundry, as well as integrations with enterprise platforms, to enable businesses to build AI-powered workflows and cultures for sustainable growth at scale.? Wipro and Microsoft will co-develop industry-specific AI solutions for financial services, retail, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, airports and other verticals.

Wipro will also step up AI infusion across its own operations and Client Zero initiatives through the partnership and Wipro Intelligence suite, deploying over 50,000 Microsoft Copilot licences and upskilling more than 25,000 Wipro employees on Microsoft Cloud and GitHub technologies to create an AI-fluent workforce.? Microsoft Innovation Hub in Bengaluru will serve as a cornerstone of Wipro Intelligence - a unified suite of AI-powered offerings and platforms - providing a collaborative space for clients to engage in immersive workshops, co-innovate scalable AI solutions.

It will also give customers access to Wipro's Agent Marketplace, which hosts AI agents built on Microsoft's AI platform."Through this collaboration, we're combining the power of the Microsoft Cloud with Wipro's deep industry and engineering expertise to co-innovate with customers - building next-generation copilots and AI agents that deliver positive business outcomes across all industries, at the same time remaining open, extensible, and grounded in trust," Stephen Boyle, Vice President, Global System Integrators and Advisory Partners at Microsoft, said.

Earlier this week, Microsoft announced plans to invest USD 17.5 billion in India over the next four years (2026-2029) to drive AI diffusion at a population scale. 

