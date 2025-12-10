 Adani Meets Microsoft Chairman & CEO Satya Nadella, Discusses Vast Potential Of AI For The Future Of Technology
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAdani Meets Microsoft Chairman & CEO Satya Nadella, Discusses Vast Potential Of AI For The Future Of Technology

Adani Meets Microsoft Chairman & CEO Satya Nadella, Discusses Vast Potential Of AI For The Future Of Technology

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, said he met Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and discussed the vast potential of AI for the future of technology. He stated that “Always a pleasure to meet @satyanadella and gain his valuable insights into the future of technology. We are excited to continue building a 360-degree partnership as the physical and digital worlds converge.”

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday said he met Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella and discussed the vast potential of artificial intelligence (AI) for the future of technology. The meeting came as Microsoft announced to invest $17.5 billion in India over the next four years to drive AI diffusion in the country.

“Always a pleasure to meet @satyanadella and gain his valuable insights into the future of technology. We are excited to continue building a 360 degree partnership as the physical and digital worlds converge in the age of AI,” said the Adani Group Chairman in an X post. Gautam Adani further said that “Getting a demo from him of the AI apps he is personally building was another testament to the hands-on leadership that truly great leaders exemplify”.

Nadella on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asserted that the country's youth "will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet". "Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for an inspiring conversation on India’s AI opportunity. To support the country’s ambitions, Microsoft is committing US$17.5 billion — our largest investment ever in Asia—to help build the infrastructure, skills, and sovereign capabilities needed for India’s AI first future,” Nadella said in a post on X.

Read Also
India Must Define Its Own Development Path & Resist External Pressures: Adani
article-image

Responding to Nadella's post, PM Modi wrote: "When it comes to AI, the world is optimistic about India!" "Had a very productive discussion with Mr. Satya Nadella. Happy to see India being the place where Microsoft will make its largest-ever investment in Asia. The youth of India will harness this opportunity to innovate and leverage the power of AI for a better planet," the Prime Minister posted.

FPJ Shorts
West Bengal: Kolkata Surpasses Delhi In Air Pollution, Records Hazardous AQI Of 342 Near Victoria Memorial
West Bengal: Kolkata Surpasses Delhi In Air Pollution, Records Hazardous AQI Of 342 Near Victoria Memorial
Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested For Attempted Murder In Daylight Robbery At Vasai Jewellery Shop
Palghar Crime: 2 Arrested For Attempted Murder In Daylight Robbery At Vasai Jewellery Shop
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 10, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 10, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Indus Sambad Morning Wednesday Weekly Draw
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here
RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip 2025 To Be Out Soon; Details Here

Microsoft said that India stands at a pivotal moment in its AI journey, one defined by impact at scale, determined to lead. As technology becomes a catalyst for inclusive growth and economic transformation, the country is emerging as a frontier AI nation. Nadella arrived in India for an AI tour of the country.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India & EU Highlight Strategic Importance Of Concluding Fair, Balanced, & Ambitious Trade Agreement

India & EU Highlight Strategic Importance Of Concluding Fair, Balanced, & Ambitious Trade Agreement

US E-Commerce Major Amazon Announces $35 Billion Investment Across All Businesses In India Through...

US E-Commerce Major Amazon Announces $35 Billion Investment Across All Businesses In India Through...

'Every Citizen Can Reclaim What Is Rightfully His Or Hers, As Thousands Of Crores Lie Unclaimed In...

'Every Citizen Can Reclaim What Is Rightfully His Or Hers, As Thousands Of Crores Lie Unclaimed In...

'Rajasthan Holds Vast Potential For Progress & Investment Across Sectors Such As Education, Tourism,...

'Rajasthan Holds Vast Potential For Progress & Investment Across Sectors Such As Education, Tourism,...

Adani Meets Microsoft Chairman & CEO Satya Nadella, Discusses Vast Potential Of AI For The Future Of...

Adani Meets Microsoft Chairman & CEO Satya Nadella, Discusses Vast Potential Of AI For The Future Of...