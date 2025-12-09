 India Must Define Its Own Development Path & Resist External Pressures: Adani
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia Must Define Its Own Development Path & Resist External Pressures: Adani

India Must Define Its Own Development Path & Resist External Pressures: Adani

India must define its own development path and resist external pressures, said Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani. Adani Group Chairman said that sovereignty in the 21st century will depend on a nation’s command over its natural resources and its energy systems. India remains one of the world’s lowest per-capita emitters even as it has achieved more than 50 per cent non-fossil installed capacity.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: India must define its own development path and resist external pressures, said Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday. Speaking at the centenary celebrations at the Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, Adani Group Chairman said that sovereignty in the 21st century will depend on a nation’s command over its natural resources and its energy systems. “Master the resources below our feet, and master the energy that fuels our rise,” Gautam Adani said, calling these the twin foundations of India’s economic independence.

Gautam Adani urged the need to resist external pressures that seek to define its development priorities and do only what is best for India. “If we do not control our own narrative, our aspirations will be delegitimised and our right to improve our standard of living portrayed as a global offence,” the Adani Group Chairman said. The industrialist also warned of what he described as “narrative colonisation,” arguing that the very countries responsible for historic emissions are now attempting to influence how developing nations pursue growth.

Citing global data, Gautam Adani said India remains one of the world’s lowest per-capita emitters even as it has achieved more than 50 per cent non-fossil installed capacity ahead of schedule. The industrialist said attempts to downgrade India’s sustainability performance without accounting for per-capita metrics or historical responsibility reflect biases embedded in global ESG frameworks.

Read Also
Adani’s Quiet Expansion into Aviation, A High-Stakes Deal That Could Transform Pilot Training &...
article-image

Calling this period India’s “Second Freedom Struggle” -- this time for economic and resource sovereignty -- Gautam Adani said mining, minerals, and earth sciences would define India’s future capabilities. “People may call mining the old economy. But without it, there is no new economy.” Gautam Adani also highlighted that the IIT Dhanbad was born from a moment of national foresight. Over a century ago, under British rule, the Indian National Congress had recommended the establishment of an institute to build India’s critical capabilities in mining and geology.

FPJ Shorts
IMF Approves Fresh Disbursement Of $1.2 Billion To Pakistan, Highlighting The Country
IMF Approves Fresh Disbursement Of $1.2 Billion To Pakistan, Highlighting The Country "Maintained Stability" Despite Floods
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Steps In To Redevelop 388 Dilapidated SoBo Buildings As Private Developers Back Out
Mumbai Infra News: MHADA Steps In To Redevelop 388 Dilapidated SoBo Buildings As Private Developers Back Out
Maharashtra Govt Probes 719 Employees Over Fake Disability Certificates, Strict Action Promised
Maharashtra Govt Probes 719 Employees Over Fake Disability Certificates, Strict Action Promised
Sunny Leone Launches 'Potions', A Cocktail-Bar In Delhi That Serves Views Of Qutub Minar & Mehrauli
Sunny Leone Launches 'Potions', A Cocktail-Bar In Delhi That Serves Views Of Qutub Minar & Mehrauli

The Adani Group Chairman said this vision reflected a deep civilisational understanding that a nation cannot rise without mastering the strength of its own soil, while announcing two initiatives for IIT (ISM) Dhanbad: a yearly programme offering 50 paid internships with pre-placement opportunities, and the Adani 3S Mining Excellence Centre in partnership with TEXMiN, featuring metaverse labs, drone fleets, seismic sensing systems and precision mining technologies. The industrialist urged students to “dream fearlessly, act relentlessly,” embrace innovation, and help build a confident, self-reliant India by becoming “custodians of the core” who build India’s sovereign capabilities.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IMF Approves Fresh Disbursement Of $1.2 Billion To Pakistan, Highlighting The Country "Maintained...

IMF Approves Fresh Disbursement Of $1.2 Billion To Pakistan, Highlighting The Country

LT Foods Falls Over 6.5% As Trump Hints At Tariffs, Know- What This Means For Indian Rice Stocks &...

LT Foods Falls Over 6.5% As Trump Hints At Tariffs, Know- What This Means For Indian Rice Stocks &...

India Must Define Its Own Development Path & Resist External Pressures: Adani

India Must Define Its Own Development Path & Resist External Pressures: Adani

Bangladesh Slips Into "Debt Trap" With Debt-Servicing Emerging As The Second-Largest Budget Expense,...

Bangladesh Slips Into

Trump Warns Of New Tariffs On Indian Rice & Canadian Fertilisers, Know- What This Means For Trade...

Trump Warns Of New Tariffs On Indian Rice & Canadian Fertilisers, Know- What This Means For Trade...