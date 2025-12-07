Adani’s Quiet Expansion into Aviation, A High-Stakes Deal That Could Transform Pilot Training & Defence Simulation In India

Adani’s Big Aviation Bet, A Strategic Move That Could Change Pilot Training. | Symbolic Image |

Mumbai: Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL), along with Prime Aero Services LLP, is acquiring a majority stake in Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd (FSTC) at an enterprise value of Rs 820 crore. The deal marks a major step in Adani Group’s growing focus on aviation, defence and high-technology training infrastructure in India.

What FSTC Brings to the Table

FSTC is India’s largest independent flight training and simulation company. It operates 11 advanced full-flight simulators and 17 training aircraft. The company holds certifications from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which makes its training standards globally recognised. FSTC runs modern simulation centres in Gurugram and Hyderabad and has significant capacity to expand.

Strong Presence in Flying Training

Apart from simulators, FSTC also operates one of India’s largest flying schools, located in Bhiwani and Narnaul in Haryana. These facilities play a key role in training commercial and defence pilots and help build a steady pipeline of skilled aviation professionals for the country.

Adani’s Bigger Aviation Vision

Adani Enterprises said that simulator-based training is emerging as a big opportunity, especially in defence pilot training. This method reduces training costs and improves safety and efficiency. Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, said the acquisition is a natural next step in the group’s strategy to build a fully integrated aviation services platform.

With FSTC joining Adani’s existing aviation companies such as Air Works and Indamer Technics, the group can now offer services across civil aircraft maintenance, general aviation MRO, defence MRO and complete flight training under one umbrella.

Rising Demand for Pilots and Defence Training

India’s airlines are expected to add more than 1,500 aircraft in the coming years. This will sharply increase the need for certified pilots. At the same time, the government’s push for advanced defence training and mission rehearsal is creating fresh opportunities in military simulation and training services. Adani aims to support the next generation of Indian defence pilots as part of its broader national security vision.

Understanding the Ownership Structure

ADSTL is a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited. Horizon Aero Solutions Limited is a joint venture between ADSTL and Prime Aero Services LLP. Prime Aero Services LLP is a step-down subsidiary of Adani Enterprises.