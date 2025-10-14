 Adani Group’s ROA At 16.5%, Among Global Best In Infra; Gautam Adani Flags Profit, AI-Led Future
Adani Group’s return on assets surged to 16.5 percent in FY25, ranking among global infrastructure leaders. Gautam Adani credits disciplined growth, low debt, and AI-led innovation for strong performance.

Updated: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
Gautam Adani

New Delhi: Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani said the conglomerate's return on assets (ROA) rose to 16.5 per cent in the financial year 2024-25 -- placing it among the top performers in the global infrastructure sector.

Speaking at the Group's annual Shantilal Adani Lecture Series, Adani attributed the performance to disciplined growth and efficient capital deployment. "This figure demonstrates that our growth is profitable, our assets are productive, and our capital is working with precision," he said.

Citing a USD 500 billion opportunity in India's electricity sector by 2032, Adani said the Group is targeting a 20 per cent share of that market.

Looking ahead, Adani outlined a 'Two-Track Organization' model as part of the Group's next transformation phase, combining artificial intelligence with human judgment. "The Agentic Track will bring data-driven precision, while the Human Track will guide it with judgment and ethics," he said.

He also highlighted finance transformation initiatives such as the Finance Control Tower - a real-time visibility platform - and a Global Capability Center that integrates AI-led workflows for greater efficiency.

"Finance is no longer a back-office function. It is the cockpit of strategic control - where foresight meets discipline," Adani said.

The Shantilal Adani Lecture Series is an internal annual event dedicated to the memory of Shantilal Adani, bringing together senior finance and technology leaders across the Group to discuss financial strategy, governance, and innovation.

Stating that the world stands at an inflection point that is defined by the convergence of technology, capital, and human potential, Adani said his conglomerate has always believed in building at speed and scale, one that constructs the physical and digital arteries of India -- this moment is not one for caution. "It is a moment for daring, for reinvention, and for building a model that fuses intelligence with purpose."

