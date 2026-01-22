World Economic Forum 2026 Davos: MMRDA Signs USD 26 Billion MoUs In AI And Sustainable Industry On Day 3

MMRDA signs USD 26 billion MoUs in AI and sustainable industry on Day 3 of the World Economic Forum 2026 in Davos | X - @MMRDAOfficial

Mumbai, Jan 22: On Day Three of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting 2026, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has formalised two landmark investment Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) valued at USD 26 billion, marking a decisive shift in the Authority’s development strategy towards future-ready, integrated economic ecosystems.

AI and sustainable industrial partnerships

The MoUs comprise a USD 11 billion AI-led technology and innovation partnership with the Tata Group, including the development of a large-scale Innovation City near the Navi Mumbai International Airport, and a USD 15 billion sustainable industrial development initiative under the Bharat–Switzerland (B-SWISS-MMR) collaboration.

Together, these partnerships position the MMR as a globally competitive destination for advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and sustainable industrial growth.

Record investment commitments at Davos

The USD 226.65 billion in investment commitments secured at WEF 2026 relate entirely to this year’s MoUs, marking a sharp increase from the USD 40 billion mobilised by MMRDA at WEF last year.

With this outcome, MMRDA has achieved the highest-ever investment commitments secured by any parastatal agency at a single World Economic Forum engagement, reflecting unprecedented global confidence in the Authority’s vision and execution capability.

With a total of 24 MoUs, comprising 13 investment and 11 strategic partnerships, the highest investment mobilisation in MMRDA’s 51-year history has been achieved this year in Davos.

CM highlights long-term economic vision

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra is today at the forefront of India’s next phase of economic transformation. Through our strategic partnership with the Tata Group, we are anchoring USD 11 billion in AI-led infrastructure that will accelerate innovation and digital capabilities, while the Bharat–Switzerland collaboration brings global best practices and sustainability-led industrial development into the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. This USD 26 billion commitment is not merely an investment in assets, but a long-term investment in our youth, our economy and Maharashtra’s role as a global growth engine.”

Shinde underscores global confidence

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Chairman, MMRDA, stated, “The partnerships forged at Davos underline the strong global confidence in Maharashtra and in MMRDA’s vision for reshaping the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. By integrating Swiss innovation, green technologies and world-class infrastructure, we are creating people-centric smart industrial ecosystems. These investments will open new growth sectors, generate quality employment and strengthen a resilient, future-ready economy for the state.”

MMRDA Commissioner on strategic shift

Dr Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA, said, “For the first time in MMRDA’s 51-year history, the Authority has achieved a record-breaking FDI outcome at the World Economic Forum, securing cumulative commitments of USD 226.65 billion over three days through 24 MoUs. Today’s two agreements mark a decisive transition from standalone infrastructure projects to integrated, purpose-driven economic ecosystems.”

He added that the B-SWISS-MMR partnership will embed Swiss innovation, sustainability and global manufacturing best practices into advanced industrial development, while the Tata Group collaboration establishes a multidimensional investment framework spanning AI, innovation and R&D, renewable energy, core industries and regional growth sectors such as tourism.

The future is here.

The future is MMR.



Presenting India’s most advanced Innovation City, a dedicated future-ready ecosystem for innovation in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.



In a historic move set to redefine India’s AI data centre ecosystem, Hon’ble Chief Minister of… pic.twitter.com/FV50dXtTzD — MMRDA (@MMRDAOfficial) January 22, 2026

Key impacts outlined

• World-class industrial and AI hubs: Development of the B-SWISS-MMR enclave and Tata Group’s Innovation City integrating advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure and sustainability-led practices.

• Employment generation: Approximately 1.5 lakh direct and indirect jobs across AI, data analytics, gaming, manufacturing, logistics and allied sectors.

• Global-standard infrastructure: Creation of integrated industrial parks, logistics and supply-chain networks, trunk infrastructure and shared utilities.

• Sectoral diversification: Investments across R&D, renewable energy, core industries, tourism and smart infrastructure to drive long-term economic resilience.

• Enhanced global competitiveness: Strengthening Maharashtra and the MMR’s positioning as preferred destinations for high-quality global investment.

• Future-ready, liveable region: Advancement of a people-centric, AI-enabled and sustainable metropolitan ecosystem.

MoU highlights

Bharat–Switzerland (B-SWISS-MMR) collaboration | USD 15 billion

The MoU with the Swiss Indian Chamber of Commerce focuses on the development of the proposed Bharat–Switzerland World-Class Industrial and Sustainability Special Enclave (B-SWISS-MMR), a large-scale integrated industrial ecosystem anchored in sustainability, advanced manufacturing, innovation and global best practices.

Key outcomes:

• Capital investment: Approximately USD 15 billion over 10 years

• Land development: Around 5,000 acres across the MMR

• Employment: Approximately 1.5 lakh direct and indirect jobs

• Focus sectors: Manufacturing, smart infrastructure, education, finance, logistics and allied industries

Tata Group partnership | USD 11 billion

The strategic collaboration with the Tata Group envisages the establishment of large-scale AI data centres and a next-generation Innovation City near the Navi Mumbai International Airport, positioning Maharashtra at the forefront of AI, semiconductors and Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Investment focus:

• AI and digital infrastructure

• Innovation and R&D ecosystems

