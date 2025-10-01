Gautam Adani Reviews Navi Mumbai Airport Before Inauguration On Oct 8 | VIDEO

Gautam Adani Reviews Navi Mumbai Airport Before Inauguration On Oct 8 | X

Mumbai, October 1: Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani visited the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) site on Tuesday to review preparations ahead of its grand inauguration on October 8. During his visit, Adani interacted with differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, firefighters, and security personnel who played a key role in building the airport.

Taking to social media platform X, Adani shared a video from the visit, writing: “Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters and the guards who helped bring this vision to life.”

He further added, “When millions of flights take to the skies and billions walk through these halls, the spirit of these people will echo through every takeoff and every step – and to them, I offer my deepest gratitude. Jai Hind.”

PM Modi to Inaugurate Airport

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate NMIA during his visit on October 8-9. The airport is being seen as a transformative infrastructure project for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, aimed at easing congestion at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Aerodrome Licence Secured

In a major milestone, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted NMIA its Aerodrome Licence for public use on Tuesday. The licence authorises the airport as a regular place of landing and departure for aircraft, marking its readiness to begin operations.

World-Class Twin-Airport Model

Strategically located near Ulwe and Panvel, NMIA has been designed to function as part of a twin-airport system, similar to Dubai’s DXB–DWC, London’s Heathrow–Gatwick, and New York’s JFK–Newark.

The greenfield airport is being developed in five phases. The launch phase will accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and manage 0.5 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo. Once fully completed, NMIA is expected to handle 90 MPPA and 3.2 MMT of cargo annually, making it one of India’s largest aviation hubs.

Authorities expect the project to significantly boost connectivity, trade, and tourism in Maharashtra, while also supporting India’s growing role as a global aviation market.