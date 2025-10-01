 Ghatkopar Cylinder Blast: 4 Workers Severely Injured In Explosion At Under-Construction Building Site
HomeMumbaiGhatkopar Cylinder Blast: 4 Workers Severely Injured In Explosion At Under-Construction Building Site

Ghatkopar Cylinder Blast: 4 Workers Severely Injured In Explosion At Under-Construction Building Site

As per the BMC disaster management report, the gas cylinder exploded in the temporary shades built for the workers of Neeldhara, a ground plus seven storey under construction building located on 60 feet road, near Vidyaniketan Collage, Opp Jain Mandir in Ghatkopar East.

Aayush ShrivastavUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 09:42 AM IST
article-image
Ghatkopar Cylinder Blast: 4 Workers Severely Injured In Explosion At Under-Construction Building Site | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: A gas cylinder exploded in an private under construction building in Ghatkopar East on Tuesday night, severely injuring four workers, of which two are in critical condition. The injured are taken to Rajawadi hospital. The incident was reported at 9.11 pm.

About The Incident

The officials from Mumbai Fire Brigade, N ward office and local police have been deployed on the spot accessing the situation. 

The victims to are in critical condition are identified as: Ghyansham Yadav (36), and Devendra Pal (26). Both have sustained 60 to 70% burns. The victims who are in stable condition are Mahendra Choudhari (32) with 10 to 12% burns and Sandeep Pal (20) with 5% burn. All four are under treatment in the BMC-run Rajawadi hospital.

