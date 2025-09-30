 Navi Mumbai International Airport Secures Aerodrome Licence Ahead Of Inauguration
The licence marks the final approval from India’s civil aviation regulator, allowing the commencement of operations at the airport.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has received its much-awaited aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), just days before its scheduled inauguration. The licence marks the final approval from India’s civil aviation regulator, allowing the commencement of operations at the airport.

Inauguration Around October 8

Mumbai Metropolitan Region’s second airport is scheduled to be inaugurated around October 8. Just a week before the opening, the operator Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd. (NMIAL) received the aerodrome licence from DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai. The licence was formally handed over to Arun Bansal, CEO of Adani Airports Holding Ltd. (AAHL), the major stakeholder in NMIAL, in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Significance of Aerodrome Licence

An aerodrome licence is a mandatory requirement ensuring that a facility meets aviation safety and operational standards before hosting commercial flights. It verifies that infrastructure, procedures, and regulatory compliance are in place to guarantee safe aircraft operations and passenger security.

“We are pleased to share that NMIA has achieved a significant milestone with the grant of its aerodrome licence from the DGCA. The licence, awarded after meeting stringent safety and regulatory requirements, is an essential prerequisite for commencing operations,” a spokesperson from NMIAL said.

Long Process Towards Approval

NMIAL had applied for the aerodrome licence in March. Following this, Kidwai and officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) inspected the airport. AAI also published the Aeronautical Information Publication supplement in March, adding to the airport’s operational development.

Airlines Ready to Begin Operations

With the aerodrome licence in place, NMIA is a step closer to becoming fully operational. Multiple airlines have already announced plans to operate from the airport.

IndiGo was the first to announce operations in May, with plans for 18 daily departures to 15 Indian cities in the first phase.

Akasa Air followed, announcing it would deploy the largest proportion of its fleet to operate 100 weekly domestic departures.

Air India Express has also confirmed 20 daily departures to 15 Indian cities.

“The achievement represents a key step in NMIA’s progress towards becoming fully operational. With the aerodrome licence now in place, NMIA moves closer to its vision of enhancing regional and international connectivity and establishing a modern gateway that will link Navi Mumbai with the rest of the world,” the spokesperson added.

