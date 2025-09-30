Good News For Navi Mumbaikars! Targhar Railway Station, Nearest To NMIA, Gears For Final Preparations | VIDEO

Good News Navi Mumbaikars! Targhar Railway Station, Nearest To NMIA, Gears For Final Preparations | VIDEO | X (@Maha7Arindam), file

Navi Mumbai: With the most-awaited Navi Mumbai International airport expected to become operational on october 8, the Targhar railway station, set to be crucial for offering smooth connectivity to the airport, is prepared for the final inspection by the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Central Railway officials, as stated by sources.

Covering an area of 2 lakh square feet, the recently constructed station has been designed as an advanced transit center. Officials state that the station will serve as a crucial interchange hub connecting the Harbour Line, the soon-to-be Coastal Metro, and the planned airport skytrain, enabling smooth transfers for both air travellers and regular commuters.

First Visuals Of Targhar Railway Station:

Escalators and other electric appliances have been installed on the platform at Targhar Railway Station. This railway station is crucial to connectivity of NMIA as it is 5 kms away from the Navi Mumbai DB Patil International Airport.



Installation of signages remains. pic.twitter.com/4io0JxqOWa — Arindam Mahapatra (@Maha7Arindam) September 24, 2025

The station features a concourse area exceeding 50,000 sq ft topped with polycarbonate sheet roofing in a parametric design, giving it a roomy, modern appearance. Two passageways, each 7.5 metres wide, connect the platforms to the forecourt and surrounding areas of the station.

“The structural work has been completed. All passenger amenities, subways and platform fittings have also been installed. Final inspection by CIDCO and the Central Railway will determine when we can officially open it for commuter use,” said a senior CIDCO official.

Also Watch:

The five platforms consist of three island platforms and two terminal platforms that extend over 270 metres. To enhance convenience for commuters, the station features specific waiting areas near the ticket office, equipped with food options.

“Targhar station has been designed not only as a stop on the railway but as a multimodal transport hub. Its location and connection to future transit routes make it significant to the new airport ecosystem,” the official said, according to report by Indian Express

In the Sulabh Sauchalay model, toilets have been created with distinct provisions for individuals with disabilities. A large pay-and-park facility is also offered, accommodating 720 cars. A designated drop-off zone for buses, cars, and autorickshaws, featuring waiting lanes, is available for convenient last-mile access