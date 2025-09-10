 PM Modi Speaks With His Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni, Discusses Ukraine Conflict
After the talks, PM Modi posted on X, stating, "Had an excellent conversation with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. We reaffirmed our joint commitment to deepen the India-Italy Strategic Partnership, and our shared interest in bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine."

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 06:42 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and thanked her for Italy's proactive support for concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement.

"Thanked PM Meloni for Italy's proactive support for concluding a mutually beneficial India-EU trade agreement and promoting connectivity through the IMEEEC initiative," the post added.

According to a released issed by Prime Minister's Office, the two leaders conducted a comprehensive evaluation of their bilateral Strategic Partnership, expressing satisfaction with progress made in areas including investment, defence, security, space technology, science and technology, education, cultural exchanges, and anti-terrorism cooperation.

Both parties renewed their pledge to strengthen the Partnership further, adhering to the Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-29. The discussion also encompassed regional and international matters of common concern, with both leaders emphasising the necessity for Ukraine's conflict to be resolved swiftly through peaceful means. PM Modi restated India's complete backing for such initiatives.

PM Meloni reinforced Italy's robust endorsement for expediting a mutually advantageous India-EU Free Trade Agreement and ensuring the success of India's 2026 AI Impact Summit. The leaders also committed to advancing connectivity measures within the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor framework.

