Congress Responsible For Unrest In Nepal, Alleges Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary - VIDEO

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday blamed the Congress for Nepal being a separate country and claimed the Himalayan kingdom would have enjoyed prosperity had it been a part of India.

The senior BJP leader made the remark, for which he is being trolled on social media, while responding to questions from journalists about the situation in the neighbouring country, which shares a long and porous border with Bihar.

"It is all the Congress's fault that Nepal is not with us. Had it been a part of India, it would have enjoyed peace and prosperity. The same holds true for Pakistan, where the situation is similarly alarming," he said.

He was also asked whether he saw a need for regulating social media in the country, in the wake of the developments in Nepal, where a mass uprising began in protest against a ban on a number of apps, but soon snowballed into a political crisis that resulted in the overthrow of the democratically elected government and the clamping down of military rule.

Choudhary said, "There may be public anger against the regime at any given point in time. But it must not degenerate into mob violence. But, I maintain, the Congress is to be blamed for the sorry state of affairs."

