 Congress Responsible For Unrest In Nepal, Alleges Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary - VIDEO
PTIUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 10:03 PM IST
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary | ANI

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday blamed the Congress for Nepal being a separate country and claimed the Himalayan kingdom would have enjoyed prosperity had it been a part of India.

"It is all the Congress's fault that Nepal is not with us. Had it been a part of India, it would have enjoyed peace and prosperity. The same holds true for Pakistan, where the situation is similarly alarming," he said.

Read Also
Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew Amid Gen Z-Led Protests, Over 19 Killed And 500 Injured
He was also asked whether he saw a need for regulating social media in the country, in the wake of the developments in Nepal, where a mass uprising began in protest against a ban on a number of apps, but soon snowballed into a political crisis that resulted in the overthrow of the democratically elected government and the clamping down of military rule.

Choudhary said, "There may be public anger against the regime at any given point in time. But it must not degenerate into mob violence. But, I maintain, the Congress is to be blamed for the sorry state of affairs."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

