Uttar Pradesh News: Varanasi To Glow With 25 Lakh Diyas On Dev Deepawali On November 5

Varanasi To Glow With 25 Lakh Diyas On Dev Deepawali On November 5

Varanasi: The sacred city of Varanasi is set to host a magnificent Dev Deepawali celebration on November 5, with over 25 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) illuminating the ghats of the Ganga. This year’s event will be dedicated to ‘Operation Sindoor’, paying tribute to the 26 martyrs of the Pahalgam terror attack. The Ganga Seva Nidhi, which organizes the daily Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, has prepared extensive arrangements. According to Sushant Mishra, president of the organization, the ghat will be adorned with 21 quintals of flowers and 51,000 decorative lamps. The grand aarti will begin at 5:15 PM.

Prominent military and police officials, including senior officers from the Indian Air Force, CISF, CRPF, and NDRF, will participate in wreath-laying ceremonies at the Amar Jawan Jyoti replica, followed by the traditional ‘Last Post’ and Guard of Honour by the 39 GTC unit. Throughout the Kartik month, the organization will honor fallen soldiers with the Bhagirath Shaurya Samman, recognizing bravery and sacrifice. The event will also feature Vedic rituals by 21 priests, accompanied by 42 girls symbolizing Riddhi-Siddhi. The Banaras Gharana troupe led by Mata Prasad Mishra will present a cultural performance.

To ensure safety, 24 CCTV cameras, water ambulances, and 150 volunteers will be deployed. The Ganga Aarti will be streamed live on the Ganga Seva Nidhi YouTube channel, allowing devotees across the world to participate virtually.

The evening will also include a laser and sound show at Namo Ghat and a spectacular fireworks display near the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, portraying the glory of Kashi, devotion to Ganga, and reverence for Lord Vishwanath.

PM Modi to Watch Dev Deepawali Online

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will watch the Dev Deepawali celebrations in Kashi through an online broadcast. Around 2 lakh devotees are expected to attend the event at the ghats and aboard boats on the Ganga. The celebration, dedicated to ‘Operation Sindoor’, will honor martyrs of the Pahalgam terror attack. The event will feature a 1-hour laser show and 15-minute fireworks, creating a spectacular display of light and devotion along the riverbanks of Varanasi.