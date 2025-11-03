 Yogi Adityanath Calls Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav & Akhilesh Yadav ‘Three Monkeys Of INDIA Alliance’; Akhilesh Hits Back
With just days left for the Bihar Assembly elections, political attacks have intensified, with leaders exchanging sharp jibes on the campaign trail. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday took a vieled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, describing them as the “three monkeys of the INDIA alliance.”

Addressing an election rally in the Keoti Assembly constituency of Darbhanga district, Yogi said that the three opposition leaders were unable to “see, hear or speak” about the development work being done by the ruling NDA government.

“Mahatma Gandhi’s three monkeys preached ‘see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil’. But the INDIA alliance now has three new monkeys — Pappu, who cannot see the good work of the NDA; Tappu, who cannot hear; and Akku, who refuses to acknowledge it even while speaking,” Adityanath remarked.

Following Adityanath’s comments, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit back on social media. Without naming the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yadav posted on X, “Those who look into the mirror before stepping out see monkeys everywhere. Even if they sit among a troop of monkeys, they wouldn’t notice the difference.”

The exchange comes amid high-voltage campaigning in Bihar, where political leaders have been trading personal barbs in the run-up to polling.

The first phase of voting in the Bihar Assembly elections will be held on November 6, followed by the second phase on November 11. Counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

