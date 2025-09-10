Nepal Army Extends Nationwide Curfew Amid Gen Z-Led Protests, Over 19 Killed And 500 Injured

The Nepal Army on Wednesday announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country. | X @nepalsamajnews

Kathmandu: The Nepal Army on Wednesday announced the imposition of prohibitory orders and continuation of the nationwide curfew in response to the escalating unrest driven by the Gen Z-led protest in various parts of the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the Directorate of Public Relations and Information, the Army stated that the prohibitory orders will remain in effect until 5:00 pm today.

Following that, a nationwide curfew will come into force from 6:00 am on Thursday, Bhadra 26 (September 11).

The Army noted that any further decisions will be made based on the developing security situation.

The Army, in its statement, also expressed appreciation for the public's cooperation in helping maintain order, while offering condolences for the loss of life and property during the ongoing protests.

It also warned that "lawless individuals and groups" had infiltrated the movement and were engaging in dangerous criminal activities, including arson, looting, violent assaults, and even attempted rape.

"The Nepal Army expresses its gratitude to all citizens for their continued support in fulfilling their responsibility to maintain peace and security in the country in the current difficult situation. Expressing deep sorrow over the loss of life and property during the protests, everyone is requested to cooperate in efforts to control criminal activities," the release said.

"As various lawless individuals and groups are still infiltrating and committing acts of vandalism and arson, looting, violent attacks on individuals, and attempted rape in the name of the movement, keeping in mind the overall peace and security situation in the country, the curfew currently imposed will continue throughout the country until 5 pm (1700 hrs) on Bhadra 25, 2082, and thereafter, the curfew order will continue until 6 am (0600 hrs) on Bhadra 26 tomorrow, and further information will be disseminated based on the analysis of the situation," it added.

Two days after violence broke out in Nepal during protests, President Ram Chandra Paudel is expected to meet the protesting citizens today to pursue a peaceful resolution to the ongoing Gen Z movement in the country through dialogue.

The call for the talks took place on late Tuesday, after the President accepted the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

Amid these grievances, Nepal's ongoing jobs crisis, with nearly 5,000 young people leaving the country every day to seek work abroad, has added to the unrest.

According to The Himalayan Times, citing an official statement from the President, he called for resolving the crisis without further bloodshed or destruction through dialogue.

"I urge all sides to remain calm, prevent further harm to the nation, and come to the table for talks. In a democracy, the demands raised by citizens can be addressed through dialogue and negotiation," the statement read, as quoted by The Himalayan Times.

The protests began on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing tax revenue and cybersecurity concerns.

Protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

As tensions mounted, the situation quickly escalated on the ground. At least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation.

