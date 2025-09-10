Nepal's Youth Rise Against Corruption As Protests Turn Deadly In Kathmandu | PTI

Nepal: As I am writing this, I can hear people outside my house in Kathmandu, screaming slogans, their anger rising with every chant. Every individual in the country can see history unfolding just outside their window, or across the street.

About The Protest

On Monday, people, mainly the youth, gathered at Maitighar Mandala in Kathmandu at 9 a.m. to protest against government corruption.

What should have been a peaceful demonstration quickly turned into one of the most violent protests I have witnessed in my 20 years of life. The protest was sparked by growing frustration over deep-rooted corruption in the government. For months, young people had been voicing anger online about bribery scandals, misuse of public funds, and leaders accused of enriching themselves and their families while ordinary citizens struggled with unemployment and rising living costs. Recently, a trend on social media highlighted the hypocrisy between the lives of the taxpayers and the politicians and their family.

The ban of 26 social media platforms, including Whatsapp, Instagram, X, Facebook, LinkedIn, Snapchat, etc, was the last straw. The government claimed these platforms were banned for failing to comply with its new terms and conditions, which allegedly demanded that authorities be given the power to monitor all content posted online. Police, who had initially been deployed with orders to use non-lethal methods such as water cannons, rubber bullets, and tear gas, instead opened fire with live ammunition.

Protesters were shot, and around 19 people were killed on that first day, many still in their school and college uniforms, with dozens more seriously injured. This level of force, especially against unarmed students, represents a clear violation of human rights and international law. Under established principles, law enforcement may only resort to firearms if there is an imminent threat of death or serious injury, and only when non-lethal measures have failed. As the situation escalated, authorities imposed a curfew in several areas of Kathmandu, and deployed the Nepali Army to enforce order.

Military's Presence Intensifies The Atmosphere Of Fear & Repression

The military's presence intensified the atmosphere of fear and repression, leading to further confrontations between protesters and security forces. The police opened fire inside hospitals and private houses, showing that nowhere in Nepal was truly safe for civilians. I was in my office yesterday when the curfew was announced. I went out for lunch with my coworkers while the protest was still peaceful and the curfew notice had just come out. We returned within an hour, only to find out that four people had already been killed, and by night, the number had escalated to 20. I couldn’t sleep; videos circulating on social media showed police entering homes, attacking civilians, and even committing sexual violence against women.

Right now, as I write this, my hand is shaking, and I can hear shots being fired nearby. The day has ended, and we are just checking in on friends and neighbors, trying to see if people are safe and if their area is quiet. Fear is everywhere, amplified by videos circulating in group chats. Barely any shops are open in Kathmandu, and I haven’t dared go out to see for myself. From where I am, I saw someone climbing a pole to destroy a security camera. The sky is clear but filled with thick black smoke, and our windows are closed because tear gas is being thrown into the streets. Watching the events unfold from my window has been deeply frustrating and unsettling.

The smoke-filled skies, the cries of the young protesters, and the violence on the streets make it clear that this is a fight far bigger than a single day of unrest. While many international outlets initially framed these demonstrations as being primarily about the recent social media ban, the reality is far more profound: this movement is a response to years of government corruption and the abuse of power by politicians who have ignored the struggles of ordinary citizens.

The social media ban may have been the spark, but the fire is fueled by systemic injustice. Right now, as I write, many protesters are likely losing their lives today, and countless more lie critically injured, so many may not survive that the true death toll of this protest may never be known. Even as curfews, army deployments, and live ammunition try to silence them, the protesters’ courage reminds me that the fight is far from over, and the demand for accountability, transparency, and justice will not be extinguished easily.

(Name of the author has been changed to protect identity)