 India Expresses Concern Over Nepal Crisis, Urges Peaceful Resolution
“We are closely monitoring developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ashwin AhmadUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 10:00 AM IST
New Delhi: India has expressed deep concern over the crisis in Nepal, urging all parties to exercise restraint and resolve differences peacefully. “We are closely monitoring developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Tuesday.

The MEA called on all stakeholders to “address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue.” It also issued a travel advisory, asking Indian citizens to defer travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises. “Indian nationals currently in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and follow the instructions of local authorities,” the MEA added.

Impact On Air Travel

The unrest has had an immediate impact on air travel. Flights between Delhi and Kathmandu were cancelled by Air India, IndiGo, Nepal Airlines and SpiceJet. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, 208 weekly flights were scheduled between India and Kathmandu this month, including 84 by Air India and 50 by IndiGo. Air India announced the cancellation of several services on Tuesday, citing passenger safety as its top priority. “We are closely monitoring the situation and will share further updates,” a spokesperson said.

