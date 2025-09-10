Nepal Gen Z Protests: 19 Dead, PM Oli Resigns, Army Takes Control As Unrest Escalates - 10 Key Developments | X/@inquirerdotnet

Kathmandu: Nepal is facing its most serious political and civil crisis in recent years. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday, September 9, amid violent student-led protests in the capital Kathmandu and across other regions.

The protests, primarily led by youth leader Sudan Gurung and Gen Z demonstrators, began over a controversial ban on 26 social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, X, WhatsApp and YouTube, and quickly escalated into a wider uprising against the corruption and misgovernance. However, soon after the protests, the ban was lifted.

instagram is flooded with the videos of Nepal protest pic.twitter.com/nDs5Jnf74l — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) September 9, 2025

With the death toll at 19 and over 500 injured, the Nepal Army has now taken over the security operations of the country. Here are ten latest developments:

1. Prime Minister Oli Resigns

Prime Minister Oli stepped down on Tuesday, citing “extraordinary circumstances” in his resignation letter. He said that the move was intended to facilitate a political solution in accordance with the Constitution. Oli, 73, was in office since July 2024.

2. Nepal Army Takes Over Security Operations

The Nepal Army announced it would take charge of national security from 10:00 pm on Tuesday. The army moved in after violent protesters attacked key government buildings and attempted to enter sensitive sites, including the airport and temples.

BIG DEVELOPMENT 🔥



Nepal Army Chief made a statement with portrait of Prithvi Narayan Shah- the first monarch of the kingdom of Nepal in background



Signalling shift to Kingdom again ? pic.twitter.com/uN9XDpPE1g — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) September 9, 2025

3. Tribhuvan Airport Closed, Flights Cancelled

Protesters also tried to storm Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport, leading the Nepal Army to take control. Air India, IndiGo and Nepal Airlines cancelled several flights, with operations suspended until at least 12:00 pm, September 10.

BREAKING 🔴



Nepal's Tribhuvan International Airport halted all flights due to anti-corruption protests.



Two IndiGo flights, 6E1153 from Delhi and 6E1157 from Mumbai, were diverted to Lucknow after being denied landing permission. pic.twitter.com/PWnbeGLU0g — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) September 9, 2025

4. MEA Issues Advisory For Indian Citizens

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised citizens to avoid travel to Nepal and asked those currently in the country to shelter indoors. Emergency helpline numbers were issued by the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu.

5. PM Modi Calls For Emergency CCS Meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a Cabinet Committee on Security meeting after returning from flood-affected areas. In a post on X, he said, “The violence in Nepal is heart-rending. I am anguished that many young people have lost their lives.”

6. Wife of Former PM Khanal Dies In Arson Attack

Rajyalakshmi Chitrakar, wife of former Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, died after suffering severe burns when protesters set their residence ablaze on Tuesday. She was admitted to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in a critical state but she later succumbed to her injuries.

7. Former PM Deuba and Wife Held by Protesters

Protesters stormed the Budanilkantha home of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Foreign Affairs Minister Arzu Rana Deuba. Both were allegedly assaulted and held in custody temporarily by demonstrators.

8. Finance Minister Assaulted and Stripped

Videos from the protests purportedly show Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel being assaulted and stripped by a group of agitators. Former minister Ek Nath Dhakal was also reportedly attacked.

❗️ Nepal's Finance Minister reportedly chased by protesters and kicked after a video showed him fleeing down a street — India Today https://t.co/n3CzE7ntOD pic.twitter.com/w21FIFRzpu — RT (@RT_com) September 9, 2025

9. Social Media Ban Revoked but Unrest Continues

The government’s initial move to ban 26 social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube, triggered the protests. Though the ban was lifted late Tuesday, public anger remained fuelled by corruption allegations and deaths in police action.

10. Russia Urges Peaceful Resolution

Russia has called for a peaceful resolution of Nepal’s internal political crisis and asked its citizens to refrain from travelling to the country. The Russian embassy in Kathmandu said it is monitoring the situation closely.