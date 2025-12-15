Australia Killing: Rabbi Who Hosted Memorial For 26/11 Mumbai Terror Victims Killed In Bondi Beach Attack

Rabbi Who Hosted Memorial For 26/11 Mumbai Terror Victims Killed In Bondi Beach Attack | X/@GlobalRabbi, ANI Image

A rabbi who had recently assisted in organising a memorial for the Chabad emissaries killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks was among the 15 people killed in an antisemitic terror attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney, local Jewish organisations confirmed.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Rabbi Eli Schlanger, who also played a key role in organising the Hanukkah gathering held on Sunday evening to mark the beginning of the Jewish festival.

Family Confirms Death, Pays Tribute

The tragic news was confirmed by his cousin, Rabbi Zalman Lewis, in a social media post. “My dear cousin, Rabbi Eli Schlanger, was murdered in today’s terrorist attack in Sydney,” he wrote. “He leaves behind his wife, young children and extended family. He was truly an incredible person.”

Schlanger had recently welcomed his fifth child, according to family members.

Chabad Bondi Assistant Rabbi

British-born Schlanger had been living in Sydney for nearly 18 years and served as the assistant rabbi at Chabad Bondi, which organised the Hanukkah event. Chabad is a global Jewish movement dedicated to strengthening Jewish identity and community life.

His brother-in-law, Rabbi Mendel Kastel, said the family was devastated by the loss, describing them as “broken” by the tragedy.

Attack During ‘Chanukah by the Sea’ Celebration

The violence broke out at around 6:45 pm on Sunday as large crowds gathered at Bondi Beach to enjoy the summer evening. Among them were hundreds attending ‘Chanukah by the Sea’, an event marking the start of the eight-day Hanukkah festival.

Police said approximately 1,000 people were present at the Jewish celebration, which was being held at a small park close to the beachfront.

Rising Antisemitism in Australia

Australia is home to an estimated 117,000 Jewish residents, according to official data. Incidents of antisemitism including vandalism, threats, harassment and physical assaults have tripled since October 7, 2023, following Hamas’ attack on Israel and the subsequent war in Gaza, according to Jillian Segal, Australia’s Special Envoy to Combat Antisemitism.