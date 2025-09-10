 'Celebration Feels Inappropriate': Prajakta Koli Cancels Trip To Nepal Ahead Of Husband Vrishank Khanal's Birthday Amid Protests
'Celebration Feels Inappropriate': Prajakta Koli Cancels Trip To Nepal Ahead Of Husband Vrishank Khanal's Birthday Amid Protests

Actress and influencer Prajakta Koli, aka MostlySane, postponed her Nepal trip amid Gen Z protests. Her husband Vrishank Khanal is from Nepal. On Instagram, she said celebrations feel "inappropriate" during the unrest, which has left nearly 22 dead. Calling the protests "heartbreaking," Prajakta expressed solidarity with those affected

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 08:56 AM IST
article-image

Actress and social media influencer Prajakta Koli, known as Mostlysane, postponed her trip to Nepal in view of the Gen Z protests. Prajakta's husband Vrishank Khanal hails from Nepal.

Taking to her Instagram story on Tuesday (September 9), the YouTuber-turned-actress said that any form of celebration at this point feels "inappropriate." She also called the protests, which claimed nearly 22 lives, "heartbreaking."

Prajakta reacts to Nepal protests

"What happened in Nepal yesterday is truly heartbreaking. Any form of celebration at such a time feels inappropriate. My heart goes out to the families of those who have suffered," Prajakta said.

She added, "I was really looking forward to being there and meeting everyone, but now isn't the right time. Hopefully, I'll get to see you all very soon."

Prajakta got engaged to Vrishank on September 17, 2023, just two days before his birthday on September 19. The couple seemingly planned to celebrate these special occasions in Nepal, but the trip now stands cancelled.

Rohit Saraf prays for Nepal

Actor and Prajakta's mIsmatched co-star Rohit Saraf, who was born in Nepal, wrote on his Instagram story, "To everyone in Nepal... my thoughts and prayers are with you. No struggle should come at the cost of innocent lives. Violence is never the answer."

He concluded his post by stating, "Hoping for dialogue, compassion, and peace."

Advisory for Indians

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday (September 10) also issued a travel advisory for Indians. Amid the protests, the MEA urged Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Nepal until the situation stabilises.

Indians already in Nepal have been urged to stay indoors, refrain from venturing onto the streets, and strictly adhere to the safety advisories issued by the Nepalese authorities and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

Protests in Nepal

Nepal has been gripped by unrest following anti-government protests, prompting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to step down.

In the past two days, Gen Z-led demonstrations have intensified, leaving at least 22 people dead and over 500 injured in violent clashes around the Federal Parliament and across Kathmandu. Protesters also set fire to several government buildings, including the parliament.

