VIDEO Shows Exact Moment Of Private Jet Crashing During Emergency Landing In Central Mexico Industrial Area; 7 Killed

A small private jet reportedly crashed while attempting an emergency landing in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial zone in central Mexico, on Monday afternoon, killing at least seven people.

The aircraft, which had taken off from the Pacific coastal city of Acapulco and was en route to Toluca Airport, was registered to carry a total of ten people, eight passengers and two crew members.

The crash took place after the plane struck the metal roof of a nearby business, causing a large fire. Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrián Hernández confirmed that seven bodies had been recovered following the devastating incident.

The exact moment of the crash was captured on a nearby CCTV camera. The footage shows the plane coming down and crashing into the metal roof.

The fire quickly spread, prompting San Mateo Atenco Mayor Ana Muñiz to order the evacuation of around 130 people from the surrounding area.

She shared details of the chaotic scene with Milenio Television, highlighting the immediate danger faced by residents. A detailed probe behind the cause of the crash has been launched.