 US: Plane Collides With Car While Making Emergency Landing On Florida Highway, 1 Injured; Dramatic Video Surfaces
A small plane made an emergency landing on Florida’s I-95 near Orlando, striking a 2023 Toyota Camry during descent. The aircraft, carrying two people, skidded to a stop after touching down on the car. The 57-year-old driver was injured and taken to a hospital, while the pilot and passenger were unhurt. The dramatic incident was captured on video.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 10:06 AM IST
article-image
Plane Collides With Car While Making Emergency Landing On Florida Highway (Screengrab) | X/@JohnCremeansX

Orlando: At least one person was reportedly injured after a small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate-95 (I-95) highway near Orlando in United States Florida. During the landing, the plane collided with a car on the highway. The incident, which took place on Monday evening (local time), was recorded on camera and its video surfaced online.

According to a report by Fox 13 News, at the time of the incident, there were reportedly two people onboard the plane. In the video, it could be seen that the plane slowly descended towards the highway and was trying to land on the southbound side of the highway near the mile marker of 201 in Cocoa, claimed local media reported citing Brevard County Fire Rescue.

Video Of The Incident:

The clip shows that the aircraft touched down on top of a 2023 Toyota Camry. It then skidded on the highway before coming to a halt. The 57-year-old woman, who was driving the car, was injured in the incident.

After receiving the information, authorities rushed to the spot. The woman was taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, the pilot and the passenger onboard the plane did not sustain any injuries.

US Air Force's F-16 Crashes In California:

Last week, United States Air Force's F-16 fighter jet crashed near Trona Airport in California The fighter jet belonged to Air Force’s elite Thunderbirds Squadron. The crash was recorded on camera, and the video surfaced online. The pilot reportedly ejected safely. The F-16 Falcon turned into a fireball within moments soon after the crash. The pilot was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

