Nepal Gen Z Protest: Beauty Queen Shrinkhala Khatiwada Becomes Punching Bag For Lavish Lifestyle; Earns Title Of 'Nepo Kid'

Image Courtesy: Shrinkhala Khatiwada's Instagram

Social media is currently abuzz with the rising #NepoKid trend amid the Gen-Z protest in Nepal, and former Miss Nepal World Shrinkhala Khatiwada has unexpectedly found herself at the centre of it. The 2018 beauty queen, who is also the daughter of former Health Minister Birodh Khatiwada, is being accused by netizens of enjoying privileges tied to political nepotism.

The trend, led mostly by Gen Z activists, has gained momentum across TikTok, Reddit, and Instagram, where young Nepalis have been calling out the lavish lifestyles of politicians’ children. With slogans like “Our taxes, their luxury” and “We pay, you flex”, campaigners argue that while ordinary Nepalis grapple with economic hardship, political elites’ children flaunt foreign trips, luxury cars, and designer outfits.

Shrinkhala Khatiwada dragged in #NeopKid Trend

Shrinkhala, who once earned praise for her elegance and advocacy during Miss World 2018, is now being targeted as part of this movement. Her Instagram comment section has become a ground for public outrage, with frustrated users accusing her of hypocrisy and silence on pressing issues.

An X (formerly Twitter) user also claims that she lost many followers on her social media. In a tweet, he wrote, "Former Miss Nepal Shrinkhala Khatiwada has lost over 50,000 followers due to a recent backlash against the “nepo kid” trend. She is the daughter of politician Birodh Khatiwada, who served as Nepal’s Health Minister during the COVID-19 crisis."

One user bluntly wrote, "Unfollow her." Another commented, “I couldn’t leave a comment since I didn’t follow you. Just wanna say I am truly disappointed in you. I’ve known you to be a very beautiful lady during your Miss Nepal days. Since I don’t have anything good to say to you now, lemmi leave nothing else but a disappointment.”

Others were harsher, pointing to her advocacy work in the past. “Unfollow very disappointing. What happened to all the big talks of advocating for children’s education, rights, wellbeing. All a big fat lie,” wrote one.

Another added, “I had been such a fan of you for many years, but your inability to address this issue is embarrassing—this is concerning.”

Nepal Protests

Nepal has been gripped by unrest following anti-government protests, prompting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to step down.

In the past two days, Gen Z-led demonstrations have intensified, leaving at least 22 people dead and over 500 injured in violent clashes around the Federal Parliament and across Kathmandu. Protesters also set fire to several government buildings, including the parliament.