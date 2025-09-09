Nepal Gen Z Protest: ‘This Can Happen Anywhere’, Cautions Sanjay Raut; Tagging PM Modi

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday used social media to highlight Nepal’s political upheaval, cautioning that similar unrest could arise elsewhere if corruption and authoritarianism are ignored. In two separate posts on X, Raut tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP’s official handle, ensuring his remarks were aimed squarely at the ruling party.

In his first post Raut wrote, “Nepal today! This situation can arise in any country! Be cautious! Victory to Mother India! I bow to thee Mother!”

A second post carried a sharper warning, Raut wrote, “Nepal’s political crisis forced PM KP Oli to resign as citizens took to the streets against corruption and authoritarianism. This unrest, unfolding along India’s border, demands serious study by Indian policymakers.”

Warning Directed at Modi Govt

By tagging Modi and BJP handles, Raut implied that authoritarian tendencies, if unchecked, could trigger public unrest in India. His posts are consistent with the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader’s long-standing criticism of the central government, often accusing it of weakening democratic institutions.

Opposition’s Use of Regional Events

Indian opposition leaders have frequently cited international political events to sharpen their criticism of the BJP. Raut’s latest remarks place Nepal’s crisis in the Indian political conversation, raising questions about governance, dissent and democratic values closer home.

Nepal’s Crisis: Oli Forced to Step Down

Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned following massive public protests against his government. Demonstrators accused him of mishandling the economy, tolerating corruption, and adopting increasingly authoritarian methods.

Since its transition from monarchy to democracy in 2008, Nepal has faced repeated political instability. Oli’s exit is seen as part of this continuing cycle of fragile governments, public frustration, and governance failures.

Strategic Implications for India

Nepal’s unrest carries weight for India, which shares an open border and deep cultural ties with the Himalayan nation. Political instability in Kathmandu often has a spillover effect on India’s border states, particularly Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, while also impacting trade and regional security.

For now, Raut’s sharp warning, that unrest can happen “in any country”, has drawn attention not only to Nepal’s fragile democracy but also to debates on governance and dissent within India.

