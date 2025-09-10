Explosion In Doha Marks Dramatic Turn In Hamas Exile

On September 9, 2025, several loud explosions rocked the Katara District of Doha, sending plumes of smoke into the sky. Witnesses confirmed the blasts, and unnamed Israeli officials indicated these were aimed at senior Hamas leaders residing in the city, particularly those involved in ceasefire negotiations with Israel. Qatar has long hosted prominent Hamas figures. Among them:

Muhammad Ismail Darwish, chairman of Hamas’s Shura Council and acting deputy head of its Political Bureau, resides in Doha and plays a central role in negotiations.

Khalil al-Hayya, a key member of the acting leadership committee of Hamas, also lives in Qatar.

Mousa Abu Marzook, a senior Politburo member, has been in Doha since the outbreak of the 2023 Gaza war.

Husam Badran, the group’s international spokesperson and former military wing leader, continues to be based there.

Meanwhile, Khaled Mashal, former Political Bureau chairman and long-time leader, has also lived in Doha since 2012.

A Sanctuary Under Siege

Doha has served as a headquarters for Hamas leadership and mediation efforts since around 2012, positioning Qatar as a critical intermediary between Hamas, Israel, and international actors.

While Qatar’s role as host and mediator has underpinned peace efforts, the targeted nature of this strike raises serious questions. Is shielding armed leaders while promoting talks a viable strategy, or does it risk inviting further violence?