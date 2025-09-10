 Explosion In Doha Marks Dramatic Turn In Hamas Exile
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldExplosion In Doha Marks Dramatic Turn In Hamas Exile

Explosion In Doha Marks Dramatic Turn In Hamas Exile

Doha has served as a headquarters for Hamas leadership and mediation efforts since around 2012, positioning Qatar as a critical intermediary between Hamas, Israel, and international actors.

Vidhi Santosh MehtaUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 09:13 AM IST
article-image

On September 9, 2025, several loud explosions rocked the Katara District of Doha, sending plumes of smoke into the sky. Witnesses confirmed the blasts, and unnamed Israeli officials indicated these were aimed at senior Hamas leaders residing in the city, particularly those involved in ceasefire negotiations with Israel. Qatar has long hosted prominent Hamas figures. Among them:

Muhammad Ismail Darwish, chairman of Hamas’s Shura Council and acting deputy head of its Political Bureau, resides in Doha and plays a central role in negotiations. 

Khalil al-Hayya, a key member of the acting leadership committee of Hamas, also lives in Qatar. 

Mousa Abu Marzook, a senior Politburo member, has been in Doha since the outbreak of the 2023 Gaza war. 

FPJ Shorts
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall On Wednesday; Check More Details
Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall On Wednesday; Check More Details
Sensex Jumps 442.59 Points To 81,543.91, Nifty Rallies 124.2 Points
Sensex Jumps 442.59 Points To 81,543.91, Nifty Rallies 124.2 Points
Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Keeps Eye On UAE Batters Ahead Of Opening Match; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Arshdeep Singh Keeps Eye On UAE Batters Ahead Of Opening Match; Video
Kerala State Beverages Corporation Witnesses ₹920.74 Crore Profit In Eleven Days, Rolls Out Bottle-Return Scheme For Plastic Liquor Containers
Kerala State Beverages Corporation Witnesses ₹920.74 Crore Profit In Eleven Days, Rolls Out Bottle-Return Scheme For Plastic Liquor Containers

Husam Badran, the group’s international spokesperson and former military wing leader, continues to be based there. 

Meanwhile, Khaled Mashal, former Political Bureau chairman and long-time leader, has also lived in Doha since 2012. 

A Sanctuary Under Siege

Doha has served as a headquarters for Hamas leadership and mediation efforts since around 2012, positioning Qatar as a critical intermediary between Hamas, Israel, and international actors.

Read Also
Qatar Blast VIDEO: Multiple Explosions Rock Doha; Isreal Defence Forces Claim Airstrike Against...
article-image

While Qatar’s role as host and mediator has underpinned peace efforts, the targeted nature of this strike raises serious questions. Is shielding armed leaders while promoting talks a viable strategy, or does it risk inviting further violence?

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nepal Gen Z Protests: 19 Dead, PM Oli Resigns, Army Takes Control As Unrest Escalates - 10 Key...

Nepal Gen Z Protests: 19 Dead, PM Oli Resigns, Army Takes Control As Unrest Escalates - 10 Key...

Explosion In Doha Marks Dramatic Turn In Hamas Exile

Explosion In Doha Marks Dramatic Turn In Hamas Exile

'Won’t End Well For India': White House Trade Adviser Navarro Targets India Over Tariffs, Russian...

'Won’t End Well For India': White House Trade Adviser Navarro Targets India Over Tariffs, Russian...

Sweden’s Newly Appointed Health Minister Elisabet Lann Collapses During Press Conference, Cites...

Sweden’s Newly Appointed Health Minister Elisabet Lann Collapses During Press Conference, Cites...

PM Modi Calls US 'Close Friend, Natural Partner' After Trump's 'Continuing Negotiations' Post Amid...

PM Modi Calls US 'Close Friend, Natural Partner' After Trump's 'Continuing Negotiations' Post Amid...