 Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Hits Back At CM Yogi’s ‘Three Monkeys’ Remark During Bihar Rally
In a social media post on platform X, Akhilesh Yadav responded indirectly, saying, “Those who look in the mirror before stepping out see monkeys everywhere. If made to sit among a troop of monkeys, they won’t look any different.” His post, framed in couplet style, was seen as a pointed counterattack to the CM’s statement.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 11:00 PM IST
article-image
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav | X

Lucknow: Political tensions flared between the Samajwadi Party and the UP government after SP president Akhilesh Yadav sharply reacted to the CM’s remarks made during a Bihar election rally. The CM, referencing Mahatma Gandhi’s three monkeys, had commented that the opposition alliance comprised “three monkeys—Pappu, Tappu, and Appu.”

The CM’s remarks, made while campaigning in Darbhanga’s Kewti constituency, drew laughter from his supporters but also triggered controversy. He had said the opposition leaders “cannot see, speak, or hear the truth,” accusing them of ignoring the development work done by the NDA government.

Bihar’s election narratives, with leaders from both states using sharp personal jibes to energize their bases ahead of upcoming polls.

