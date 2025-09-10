'No Entry For Hindus': Bulldozer Action Against Controversial Abdullah Residency In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut - VIDEO

Bulldozer Action Against Controversial Abdullah Residency In Uttar Pradesh's Meerut | X

Meerut, September 10: Bulldozer action has been taken against the controversial housing project known as Abdullah Residency after it came under the spotlight for allegations of illegal construction and communal discrimination in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. The authorities on Wednesday demolished a boundary wall built on encroached government land. There are reports that the colony had displayed the message “No Entry For Hindus” due to which the action was taken.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

There are reports that the Housing Development Authority officials said that the builder had illegally occupied government land to extend the boundary wall of the colony. During a land survey, it was confirmed that the encroachment had occurred and the wall was brought down by a bulldozer.

A case has been registered against the builders Mahendra Gupta and Javed Iqbal for land grabbing. Officials also alleged that during the demolition drive, some people misbehaved with the team and tried to stop the action against the encroachment.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Political and Criminal Links

The controversy around Abdullah Residency intensified after a UP government minister alleged that the colony had displayed a discriminatory message of “No Entry For Hindus.” There are also claims of links between the colony and gangster Shariq, whose family’s land is said to be part of the project.

There are also reports that Shariq took the help of a Hindu builder and used him as the front face of the project due to the police pressure. His grandfather also had to face allegations of illegal land grabbing in the prime location in the region.

High-Value Land Under Scanner

Abdullah Residency is located on Hapur Road, where land is valued in hundreds of crores. Authorities are now investigating the ownership and alleged encroachments related to the colony.