PM Modi Calls US 'Close Friend, Natural Partner' After Trump's 'Continuing Negotiations' Post Amid Tariff Hike | File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, September 10, reaffirmed India’s close strategic ties with the United States, calling it a "close friend" and a "natural partner", following a social media post by US President Donald Trump.

Modi expressed optimism that the ongoing trade discussions between the two nations would conclude soon, unlocking the "limitless potential" of the India-US partnership.

Have a look at their social media exchange here:

Resharing Trump’s late-night post on Truth Social, Prime Minister Modi said he looked forward to speaking with the US President. “India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest," Modi said.

He further added, “I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people.”

Trade Tensions Between the Two Nations

Trump’s message had described Modi as a “very good friend” and suggested that a resolution to trade differences was likely. “I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries,” he wrote, confirming that negotiations to address trade barriers were underway.

This comes after Trump administration imposed fresh US tariffs on Indian goods, doubling it to 50 percent. This includes an additional 25 percent duty imposed in response to India’s continued purchase of discounted Russian crude oil, which the US has criticised. India, in turn, has called these measures “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable”.

Defending its procurement policy, India has maintained that its energy choices are based on national interest and market conditions. New Delhi turned to Russian oil following Western sanctions on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict that began in February 2022.

Despite months of tension, Trump recently said the US and India share a “special relationship” and occasional disagreements are only “moments on occasion”.