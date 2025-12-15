Kolkata Messi Event: Police Arrest 2 More, Summon Officials Over Salt Lake Stadium Vandalism

Police Arrest 2 More, Summon Officials Over Salt Lake Stadium Vandalism |

Kolkata: After Shatadru Dutta, the main organizer of G.O.A.T, police on Monday had arrested two men and summoned officials from six companies in connection with the rampage incident during Messi’s programme in Kolkata.

According to Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, based on CCTV footages of Yuva Bharati Krirangan or Saltlake stadium, south Bidhannagar police had arrested Gaurav Basu and Shubhrapratim Dey from Nagerbazar area in Kolkata for the vandalism inside the stadium on December 13.

The police sources also confirmed that the manager of Shatadru Dutta was also summoned.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, so far police have arrested five people in connection to the vandalism during Lionel Messi’s programme.

Terming the incident as ‘mismanagement and systemic failure’, Governor CV Ananda Bose once again demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

Shameful! Bengalis ransack Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata , West Bengal and throw all sorts of waste on to the ground.



Indians should learn civic sense and behave with maturity. #MessiInIndia



VC: ANI pic.twitter.com/PQftEm3Zcg — With Love India (@WithLoveIndiaa) December 13, 2025

Meanwhile, three separate PILs were filed in Calcutta High Court challenging state government’s inquiry committee which includes retired High Court judge Justice Asim Kumar Roy and also demanding CBI, Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe into the incident.

The PILs are filed by Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and advocate and CPI (M) leader Sabyasachi Chatterjee. The PILs are, however, scheduled to be heard later this week.