Apple Watch Series 11, Watch SE 3, Watch Ultra 3 Prices in India Revealed; Pre-Orders Begin

Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch SE 3, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 smartwatches have been unveiled alongside the iPhone 17 range. The tech giant has now revealed the pricing and launch offers of the three smartwatches in India. The Apple event also saw the launch of the new AirPods Pro 3 as well. Here's a lowdown on the pricing of the Apple smartwatches in India.

Apple Watch Series 11 price in India

Apple Watch Series 11 Aluminium variant is priced at Rs. 46,900 (42mm) and Rs. 49,900 (46mm) for the GPS model. The GPS + Cellular model is priced starting from Rs. 56,900 (42mm) and Rs. 59,900 (46mm). Colour options include Space Grey, Silver, Jet Black, and Rose Gold. The Titanium Variant is priced at Rs. 79,900 (42mm) and Rs. 84,900 (46mm). Colour options include Natural, Slate, and Gold. Launch offers include no-cost EMI options of up to 6 months and Rs. 4,000 instant cashback on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank card holders. Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Series 11 have already begun on the Apple online store with sales beginning on September 19.

Apple Watch SE 3 price in India

Apple Watch SE 3 is priced at Rs. 25,900 (40mm) and Rs. 28,900 (42mm) for the GPS model. The GPS + Cellular model is priced starting from Rs.30,900 (40mm) and Rs. 33,900 (44mm). Colour options include Space Grey, Silver, Jet Black, and Rose Gold. Colour options include Starlight and Midnight. Launch offers include no-cost EMI options of up to 6 months and Rs. 2,000 instant cashback on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank card holders. Pre-orders for the Apple Watch SE 3 have already begun on the Apple online store with sale beginning on September 19.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 price in India

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is priced at Rs. 89,900 (49mm) for the Alpine Loop, Trail Loop, and Ocean Band options. The Titanium Milanese Loop is priced in India at Rs. 1,04,900 (49mm). Launch offers include no-cost EMI options of up to 6 months and Rs. 6,000 instant cashback on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank card holders. Pre-orders for the Apple Watch Ultra 3 have already begun on Apple online store with sale beginning on September 19.