iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro Max Prices in India Revealed; Pre-Orders Begin September 12 | Apple Store

Apple has launched the latest iPhone 17 series in India. The four models- iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max - will be up for pre-orders from September 12 at 5.30pm IST. The four iPhone 17 models will go on sale from September 19. The price in India, as anticipated, has seen a slight increase across all models, compared to the iPhone 16 range. For instance, the base iPhone 17 model starts at Rs. 82,900, a slight increase from the base iPhone 16 that started from Rs. 79,900 at launch.

iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India

Pre-orders of the iPhone 17 models will start from 5.30pm IST on September 12. Sale begins on September 19. Apart from the Apple Store, Apple is likely to sell the new range on Amazon and Flipkart as well. Launch offers include no-cost EMI of up to six months, and up to Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank card holders. Apple Trade-in and GST benefits have also been listed.

iPhone 17 price in India

Rs. 82900 (256GB)

Rs. ₹102900 (512 GB)

Colour options – Lavender, Sage, Mist Blue, White, Black

iPhone 17 Air price in India

Rs. 1,19,900 (256GB)

Rs. 1,39,900 (512GB)

Rs. 1,59,900 (1TB)

Colour options – Sky Blue, Light Gold, Space Black, Cloud White

iPhone 17 Pro price in India

Rs. 1,34,900 (256GB)

Rs. 1,54,900 (512GB)

Rs. 1,74,900 (1TB)

Colour options – Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India

Rs. 1,49,900 (256GB)

Rs. 1,69,900 (512GB)

Rs. 1,89,900 (1TB)

Rs. 2,29,900 (2TB)

Colour options: Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver