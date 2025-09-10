Apple Event 2025: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max With 256GB Starting Storage, Triple 48-Megapixel Fusion Cameras Launched In India

iPhone 17 Pro colour options | Apple

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have been unveiled by Apple at its event in Cupertino. The new smartphones comes with a dedicated vapour chamber, triple 48-megapixel fusion cameras at the back with 8x telephoto zoom, an 18-megapixel selfie sensor, and better battery life. Apple has scrapped the 128GB storage as base variant, and has made 256GB as the base variant for the iPhone 17 Pro models. Furthermore, Apple has also introduced a new 2TB storage option for the iPhone 17 Pro Max model only.

iPhone 17 Pro price in India

Rs. 1,34,900 (256GB)

Rs. 1,54,900 (512GB)

Rs. 1,74,900 (1TB)

Colour options – Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver

iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India

Rs. 1,49,900 (256GB)

Rs. 1,69,900 (512GB)

Rs. 1,89,900 (1TB)

Rs. 2,29,900 (2TB)

Colour options: Deep Blue, Cosmic Orange, Silver

Pre-orders for the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max start from 5.30pm IST on September 12. Sale begins on September 19. The phones will be available on Apple Store, Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores. Launch offers include no-cost EMI options up to six months, and up to Rs. 5,000 instant cashback on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the US, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced starting at $ 1,199 and the iPhone 17 Pro is priced starting at $1,099.

iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro specifications

Apple has ditched titanium and has introduced a new aluminium unibody design for better heat dissipation. It has a vapour chamber that moves heat away from the new A19 Pro chip. There is a ceramic shield at the back that claims to making the iPhone 17 Pro models 4x more resistant to cracks. There's also the new ceramic shield 2 on the front for 3x better scratch resistance.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The iPhone 17 Pro has a 6.3-inch display, while the Pro Max model has a larger 6.9-inch display. Both sport Super Retina XDR displays with better anti-reflection and ProMotion up to 120Hz. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with three 48-megapixel fusion cameras with 8x optical-quality zoom. There is a 48-megapixel main sensor with f/1.78 aperture, another 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.8 aperture and up to 200mm focal length.

Up front, the two phones have an 18-megapixel front camera with f/1.9 aperture, Smart HDR 5, and auto image stabilisation. Apple claims that the iPhone 17 Pro can last for up to 31 hours of video playback, whereas the iPhone 17 Pro Max can last for up to 37 hours.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Both the phones are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. They come with support for Face ID. Connectivity options include 5G, NFC, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v6, 2x2 MIMI, and thread networking technology. There's a built-in camera control button that enables users to adjust exposure, depth, zoom, style, and tone.

The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max support MagSafe wireless charging up to 25W and Qi2 wireless charging up to 25W. In some countries, the new models are only going to support eSIMs, whereas in some countries (including India), Apple will offer one Nano-SIM slot and eSIM support for the second SIM. Both the phones run on iOS 26 out-of-the-box.