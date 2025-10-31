OnePlus 15 To Launch In India On November 13: What To Expect |

OnePlus 15, the company's latest flagship, is all set to launch in India on November 13, just weeks after its unveiling in China earlier this month. As the successor to the acclaimed OnePlus 13, this powerhouse smartphone promises cutting-edge performance with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a versatile 50-megapixel triple camera setup. Running on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16, it features a massive 7300mAh battery and a stunning 6.78-inch AMOLED display.

OnePlus 15 India Launch Details

The OnePlus 15 launch in India is scheduled for November 13 at 7pm IST, promising an exciting reveal packed with live demos and exclusive offers. Immediately following the event, sales will commence at 8pm IST across major online platforms like OnePlus India and Amazon. Enthusiasts can already register for notifications of interest on the official OnePlus website to stay updated and snag early bird perks.

OnePlus 15 Expected Price

Pricing for the OnePlus 15 in India is anticipated to be similar to that of the Chinese pricing. In China, the phone starts at CNY 3999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, CNY 4299 for 16GB + 256GB, CNY 4,599 for 12GB + 512GB, CNY 4,899 for 16GB + 512GB, and CNY 5,399 for the top-tier 16GB + 1TB model. If this holds true, the OnePlus 15 in India could start somewhere aroung Rs. 50,000 with the top-tier model pricing to be around Rs. 67,000. The phone will be available in Sand Dune, Absolute Black, and Misty Purple finishes.

OnePlus 15 Specifications

Because the phone has already been unveiled in China, specifications of the OnePlus 15 are already known. It boasts a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, up to 165Hz for gaming, ultra-narrow 1.15mm bezels, and DisplayMate A++ ratings for exceptional color accuracy and eye comfort, including hardware-level low blue light certification.

The OnePlus 15 is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 3nm processor paired with Adreno 840 GPU, it offers configurations of 12GB or 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB UFS 4.1 storage. The camera system features a 50-megapixel Sony main sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 50-megapixel 3.5x periscope telephoto, all supporting 8K video and Dolby Vision, alongside a 32-megapixel front camera for 4K selfies.

It packs a 7300mAh Glacier Battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging, enabling a full charge in under 40 minutes. Running Android 16 with OxygenOS 16 (ColorOS 16 in China), the device includes IP66/68/69K water resistance, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, stereo speakers, and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It weighs around 211-215g with a premium metal midframe and advanced cooling via Glacier Cooling System for sustained performance.