WhatsApp Rolls Out Passkey Encryption For Chat Backups On Google Drive & iCloud: How To Enable

WhatsApp updates | Freepik

WhatsApp has rolled out passkey-based encryption for chat backups, allowing users to protect their conversations, photos, and voice notes using their device's built-in biometrics or screen lock rather than cumbersome passwords or lengthy encryption keys. This update builds on WhatsApp's longstanding end-to-end encryption, which already safeguards over 100 billion messages daily for more than 2 billion users, extending the same level of protection to cloud-stored backups on Google Drive (for Android) and iCloud (for iOS).

The new passkey system ties backup encryption directly to the user's device security, such as fingerprint scanners, face recognition, or PIN/pattern locks, making it seamless and frictionless to secure years of personal data without manual key management. This innovation positions WhatsApp as the first major private messaging app to offer fully end-to-end encrypted chat backups with passkey support, ensuring that neither the company nor cloud providers can access the content, even in the event of device loss or replacement.

Privacy advocates have long called for stronger backup protections, as traditional cloud storage can expose data to third-party risks. "The passkey will allow users to encrypt their chat backups using their fingerprint, face or screen lock code instead of them having to remember a password or a 64-digit encryption key," WhatsApp explained in its announcement. By eliminating the need for complex 64-digit keys introduced in the original 2021 encrypted backup rollout, the feature reduces user errors and boosts adoption of secure practices.

The rollout is gradual and will reach all eligible users worldwide over the coming weeks and months, requiring the latest version of the WhatsApp app. While the update enhances convenience, users should note that recovering passkey-secured backups on a new device will still require access to the original device's authentication methods.

How to Enable Passkey-Encrypted Backups on WhatsApp

Enabling this feature is straightforward and takes just a few taps. Here's a step-by-step guide for both Android and iOS users:

1. Open WhatsApp and Access Settings: Launch the app on your device and tap the three-dot menu (Android) or gear icon (iOS) in the top-right corner to open Settings.

2. Navigate to Chats: Scroll down and select the "Chats" option from the Settings menu.

3. Select Chat Backup: Tap on "Chat backup" to view your current backup settings.

4. Turn On End-to-End Encrypted Backup: Choose the "End-to-end encrypted backup" toggle to enable it. If it's your first time, you'll be prompted to set it up.

5. Set Up Passkey: Follow the on-screen instructions to link the encryption to your device's passkey—use your fingerprint, face ID, or screen lock code to confirm. Once activated, future backups will automatically be secured this way.

After enabling, your backups will remain private and accessible only via your device's security. If you encounter issues, ensure your app is updated via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.